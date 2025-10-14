Delhi road crash deaths reduce by 2.5 pc, fatal road crashes dip by 2.9 pc

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) With the consistent and systematic efforts of the Delhi Traffic Police to save lives, road crash deaths in the national capital have declined by 2.5 per cent till September 2025 compared to previous year for the same period while fatal road crashes also saw a steady decrease by 2.9 per cent till September 2025, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

According to Delhi Police, road crash deaths came down from 1,178 to 1,149 till September 2025 from last year, while fatal crashes declined from 1,148 to 1,115 for the same period.

“The Delhi Traffic Police have adopted a multi-pronged targeted approach from analysing road crashes, focusing on identified risk factors and recommending road infrastructure changes resulting in the decrease in road crashes and saving lives,” the police said in its press note.

The continued reduction in road crash deaths is a result of implementing globally-tested, evidence-based road safety interventions.

The Crash Research Cell of the Delhi Traffic Police analyses road crash deaths, meticulously studying patterns and trends of crashes on Delhi roads.

The annual Delhi Road Crash Report identifies high-risk locations known as blackspots. To translate the data into action on the roads, the traffic police engineering cell visits these identified locations to suggest road infrastructure-related upgrades.

The Delhi Road Crash Report was renamed from the Accident Report in Delhi, changing ‘accident’ to ‘crash’.

According to the police, the “rationale behind this is in line with the worldwide practice to treat road crashes as preventable and not inevitable. The Delhi Traffic Police team is working with this approach to come up with solutions to prevent crashes.”

“This change has empowered the government to be more proactive in saving lives on the road through evidence-based and targeted interventions and programs. The continued reduction in road crash deaths is a direct result of targeting risk factors and recommending life-saving measures at high-risk locations. The Delhi Traffic Police remain committed to reducing road crash deaths,” said Ajay Chaudhry, IPS, Special Commissioner of Police, Traffic Management Division Zone (II), Delhi.

This year, the Delhi Traffic Police have identified 143 locations across the National Capital Territory of Delhi and recommended safer road design changes, installing signage and also repairing roads for a safer and smoother commute for all road users.

The traffic police have recommended deploying various speed calming measures at over 30 identified locations near schools, colleges and hospitals this year.

Over 3,600 police personnel across traffic circles are sensitised and given specialised training in speed management methods through leading road safety experts.

