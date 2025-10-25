Delhi riots: Court orders on Minister Kapil Mishra’s revision plea likely on Nov 10

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) A Special Court in Delhi has fixed November 10 for issuing orders on city Law and Justice Minister Kapil Mishra’s plea seeking a revision of another court’s direction to register an FIR against him in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots which claimed 53 lives.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh, who had earlier put curbs on the lower court’s direction for registration of FIR against the Minister, said, “Put up this matter along with connected file for orders on November 10.”

During the hearing on Saturday, the Special Court heard the arguments on behalf of Mohammad Ilyas, a resident of Yamuna Vihar, whose complaint against Mishra had resulted in a court ordering filing of an FIR against the Delhi Minister in April.

Soon after the registration of an FIR was ordered against the Delhi Minister, AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi had trained her guns on both the BJP government and the Delhi Police, questioning the delay in action against Mishra.

“The Rouse Avenue Court has ordered an FIR against Kapil Mishra, whose inflammatory speeches in 2020 resulted in the death of 53 people. The entire country witnessed his role in the riots. Why is the Delhi Police not arresting him? Why is Chief Minister Rekha Gupta not removing him from the Cabinet?” she asked.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also stepped up its demand for the resignation of Mishra by protesting in the Delhi Assembly.

The earlier court order to book Mishra in the 2020 Delhi riots case was delivered by an Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate on the complaint of Mohammad Ilyas.

Ilyas had alleged the involvement of Mishra in the riots and also named Mustafabad MLA and Delhi Assembly’s Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht and former BJP legislator Jagdish Pradhan as those responsible for fuelling the riots.

In 2020, Mishra was also accused of making inflammatory remarks in the electronic media, claiming that there were “several mini-Pakistans in Delhi”.

He was also accused of allegedly posting a message on social media which said that there will be an “India vs Pakistan” contest on the “streets of Delhi” on February 8, the day of Delhi elections in 2020.

--IANS

rch/uk