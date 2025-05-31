Delhi records wettest May; IMD issues 'Orange Alert' for today

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 34.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning, marking one of the warmer days of the season. However, despite the high morning temperature, this May has been unusual in many ways, including below-normal daytime temperatures, unprecedented frequent rains, and the absence of any heatwave conditions.

In terms of rainfall, May 2025 has been historic for Delhi, with the capital receiving 188.9 mm of rainfall, the highest-ever rainfall recorded in the month of May. This is over 202 per cent more than the normal monthly average of 62.6 mm. In contrast, May 2024 saw just 0.4 mm of rain, which was 99 per cent below average, with not a single rainy day recorded.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this is only the third time in the last five years that Delhi has seen the mercury stay below 40 degrees Celsius throughout May. Not a single day this month recorded conditions severe enough to be classified as an intense heatwave, making it a rare exception in the typically scorching summer month.

The current spell of unusual weather is being attributed to the early arrival of the monsoon in Mumbai, which has had a ripple effect on weather systems in northern India, including Delhi. However, meteorologists have clarified that the monsoon has not yet arrived in the national Capital, even though conditions have turned significantly cooler and wetter.

The IMD has issued an 'Orange Alert' for Delhi-NCR tonight, warning residents to stay alert as thunderstorms and heavy rain are likely. An 'Orange Alert' signals potentially disruptive weather, and people are advised to prepare for sudden changes in conditions.

The forecast suggests rain accompanied by thunder and strong winds will continue across Delhi and surrounding areas till June 4. A 'Yellow Alert' is also in place for Saturday, with the possibility of rain showers at any time during the day.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 167, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI scale defines values between 101–200 as ‘moderate,’ while 201–300 is ‘poor,’ and 301–400 is considered ‘very poor’.

With unpredictable weather continuing, Delhi people are advised to remain cautious and plan accordingly as the city experiences one of its most unusual Mays in recent history.

