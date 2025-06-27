Delhi recorded ‘satisfactory’ AQI for 5th day in last 7 days: Minister Sirsa

New Delhi, June 27 (IANS) Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Friday that due to the government’s aggressive air quality and waste management strategy Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 76, firmly in the ‘Satisfactory’ category.

“This marks the fifth day out of the last seven (21-27 June) that the capital has recorded clean air, backed by round-the-clock enforcement and action,” he said.

Sirsa said this improvement reflects not just seasonal change but systematic, on-ground work across departments — from landfill-level bio-mining to strict vehicular checks and daily dust mitigation.

“These aren’t isolated efforts — they’re part of one focused movement: cleaning Delhi’s air, land and roads. From waste to dust to emissions, every challenge is being met with direct action, scientific tools, and inter-agency coordination,” said Sirsa.

He said 54 high-rise buildings have now installed anti-smog guns after the Delhi government made it mandatory under the Environment Action Plan. This will enable vertical dust control in built-up zones.

He listed key government-led interventions as -- 32,003 MT of legacy waste cleared through bio-mining in a single day from Bhalaswa, Okhla, and Ghazipur; 257 end-of-life vehicles impounded in the last 24 hours; 40,221 pollution challans issued within the same period and 2,702 km of road length covered via mobile anti-smog guns.

Sirsa said in addition, 11,015 MT of garbage was cleared from across the city; 6,471 km of roads swept via mechanised systems; 1,346 km of roads sprinkled using 750 KL of STP-treated water; 2,305 MT of construction and demolition waste removed; 167 ASGs deployed at construction sites and tender for Singhola landfill site was completed, enabling full-scale bio-mining at all major sites.

“Delhi will not be defined by landfills or smog. Our goal is zero waste mountains, minimum dust, and cleaner air in every neighbourhood — this is governance that acts, not waits,” Sirsa added.

These actions align with the Viksit Delhi vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, being actively realised under the dedicated leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, he said.

With results now visible across air quality and solid waste management fronts, Delhi is steadily advancing toward a cleaner, healthier and more resilient future, said Sirsa.

--IANS

rch/pgh