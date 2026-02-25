Delhi racial harassment case: CM Gupta says misbehaviour will not be tolerated, assures strict action

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday took cognisance of the alleged racial harassment incident in Malviya Nagar and asserted that any misconduct against people from the Northeast living in the national capital will not be tolerated, assuring strict action against those responsible.

The case involves three women from Arunachal Pradesh who were allegedly subjected to racial slurs, humiliation and intimidation by their neighbours, identified as Harsh Singh and Ruby Jain, in the Malviya Nagar area of South Delhi.

According to reports, the incident occurred on February 20 following a dispute over repair work at the women's rented accommodation. During the altercation, the neighbours allegedly used derogatory language and referred to the women as "dhandhewali (sex worker)".

Earlier, Delhi Police arrested the accused couple in connection with the case. The arrests were made five days after the alleged incident.

Addressing the matter in a video message posted on X, the Chief Minister said, "In Delhi's Malviya Nagar, along with our North-East sisters, some people misbehaved with us. This incident came to my attention. Some influencers also tagged me in their videos. I will meet those sisters soon."

She emphasised that residents from all parts of the country, including the Northeast, enjoy equal rights in the capital.

"I want to say that people from across the nation, including the Northeast, have equal rights in Delhi, the capital of the country. Today, the borders of the country, people from different states come to Delhi, they work very hard to make their lives better, and they give Delhi a boost. No misbehaviour will be tolerated with them," CM Gupta said.

Reiterating her government's firm stance, the Chief Minister said, "Those who did this will be severely punished. I will not only meet those sisters, but I will also meet other North-East brothers and sisters, and listen to their problems and give solutions. If any kind of policy is needed, we will make it, too. Any problem or solution, you can directly DM me."

Meanwhile, relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have been invoked in the case based on the material available on record.

"The investigation is now being conducted by an ACP-rank officer. Further investigation is in progress and is being closely supervised by senior officers," the officials said.

The Delhi Police said an FIR has been registered against the couple under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, including provisions related to outraging a woman's modesty and promoting enmity on grounds of religion, race and related factors.

--IANS

sd/