Delhi PWD to create its own engineering cadre for efficiency

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) In a major decision to speed up Delhi’s infrastructure management, the Public Works Department (PWD) is set to establish its own engineering cadre, an official said on Friday

The proposal for cadre formation has been finalised and will be placed before the Delhi Cabinet in the coming days.

“This marks the biggest administrative reform in the department’s history, ending decades of dependence on borrowed officers from CPWD (Central Public Works Department),” said an official.

Until now, PWD relied upon engineers, executive engineers (EEs), superintending engineers (SEs), and junior engineers (JEs) deputed from CPWD or other central agencies.

“But with the creation of an independent PWD cadre, Delhi will finally have its own permanent, dedicated technical workforce — trained, appointed, and promoted under its own rules and oversight,” said an official statement.

“This is a turning point not just for Delhi PWD, but for the entire city. When engineers are accountable only to the people of Delhi, their performance and commitment automatically rise. We are building a stronger, cleaner, and faster Delhi—and we need our own team to do it,” said Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Delhi’s PWD Minister.

Once the Cabinet approves the proposal, the PWD will initiate the recruitment and structural realignment process, ensuring that each level, from Junior Engineer to Chief Engineer, is staffed by officers exclusively under Delhi PWD’s control.

Importantly, all existing CPWD-deputed officers currently serving in Delhi PWD will be given the option to either return to their parent cadre or permanently opt into the new Delhi PWD engineering cadre, subject to conditions set by the department and administrative rules.

This reform is expected to increase departmental efficiency, strengthen accountability, and ensure continuity in leadership and project delivery — something often disrupted by transfers and deputations from CPWD.

The reform may result in the speedy execution of projects and give PWDs administrative independence with no delays or disruptions due to CPWD deputation issues.

