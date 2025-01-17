Delhi polls: "People want relief from AAP," says Congress' Jitender Kumar Kocher

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Congress candidate from Malviya Nagar assembly, Jitender Kumar Kocher, on Friday, slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said that Delhi wants a change and that people in the national capital seek relief from AAP.

"Delhi wants a change. They want relief from AAP... The people of Delhi still remember the work I did... Only Congress will form a government in Delhi. Malviya Nagar is not getting clean. There is garbage everywhere. Sewers are choked. I am going to people with work I have done in 15 years. Congress will be ahead of all the parties in this election," said Kocher.

Earlier in the day, Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit on Friday criticised AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal's proposal for a 50% metro concession in Delhi Metro, calling it an "irresponsible" move.

Dikshit alleged that AAP was making false promises without having the financial capacity to fulfil them and would later blame the central government for not allowing them to work.

This comes ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held on February 5. The counting of votes will take place on February 8. The ruling AAP has already announced its candidates for all 70 assembly seats. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its candidates for 59 seats.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP and Congress. Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got eight seats. (ANI)

