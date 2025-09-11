Delhi Police unveils official emblem of the Dog Squad (K-9 Unit)

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) In a significant milestone for the unit K-9 (Dog Squad), Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha on Thursday, in the presence of senior Delhi Police officers, unveiled the official emblem of the Dog Squad (K-9 Unit) at a ceremonial event held this evening at Delhi Police Headquarters, New Delhi.

The new emblem signifies the elite status and dedicated service of the Dog Squad in protecting the National Capital. Going forward, it will be proudly displayed on uniforms, jackets, and gear of all K-9 Unit personnel.

The Dog Squad (K-9 Unit) of Delhi Police, established in 1967, is a premier unit functioning under the administrative control of the Crime Branch.

Highly trained dogs of K-9 Unit are deployed across the capital to assist in crime detection, explosive and narcotics identification, as well as other critical operations requiring precision and speed. Recognizing the sensitive nature of these animals, the K-9 Unit (Dog Squad) is maintained with the highest standards of care — ensuring a healthy, hygienic, and stress-free environment that enhances performance and ensures public safety.

Core Functions of the K-9 include Tracker Dogs, who are deployed at crime scenes to track and recover stolen property or identify suspects through scent evidence.

Explosive Detection Dogs - Used for anti-sabotage checks at public venues, VIP/VVIP routes, and high-profile events, to ensure the safety of dignitaries and the public.

Narcotics Detection Dogs - Tasked with detecting illegal substances in residences, vehicles, luggage, and on individuals suspected of drug trafficking or possession etc.

The Dog Squad Crime Branch currently operates from 10 key locations across Delhi, including: PS Model Town, Chanakyapuri, PS Kalyanpuri, PS Daryaganj, PS Sabzi Mandi, PS Maurya Enclave, Sector-12 R.K. Puram, Sector-16A Dwarka, PS Janakpuri, and Pushp Vihar.

The K-9 unit plays a critical role in urban security, regularly conducting patrols and anti-sabotage checks at markets, malls, transport hubs, and important installations.

The K-9 unit is deployed during high-security events such as Independence Day, Republic Day, and visits by national and international dignitaries to various locations like Rashtrapati Bhavan, Supreme Court, Vigyan Bhawan, Hyderabad House and other strategic venues.

K-9 handlers and dogs train alongside premier institutions such as the NSG, BSF, CRPF, and Delhi Police Academy etc. constantly upgrading their capabilities in explosive and contraband detection.

