Delhi Police step up night vigil ahead of festive season

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) With the festive season around the corner, Delhi Police have intensified its night vigil across the national capital to ensure public safety and prevent any untoward incidents.

From midnight to 4 a.m., the city’s police force, ranging from constables to the Police Commissioner himself, is out on the roads as part of an extensive general patrolling campaign.

In several parts of the city, including West Delhi, Dwarka, and East Delhi, heavy police deployment was visible through the night. Barricades were set up at strategic points, vehicles were stopped and thoroughly checked, and suspicious individuals were questioned. The joint effort includes local police, traffic police, and specialised units, all working in coordination to enforce the law and maintain order.

On Saturday night, senior police officials were seen conducting surprise checks and monitoring the situation firsthand. In West Delhi, Joint Commissioner of Police Jatin Narwal visited key checkpoints under the jurisdiction of the Paschim Vihar West police station, including the busy Peeragarhi area, to assess preparedness and boost the morale of officers on the ground.

In East Delhi, Commissioner of Police Satish Golcha carried out a detailed inspection at the Ghazipur border.

Accompanied by Special CP Law and Order (Zone 1) Ravindra Yadav, Additional CP (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha, and other top officials, Golcha arrived at around 1 a.m. and spent considerable time interacting with deployed personnel. He reviewed barricading, vehicle checks, and overall security arrangements in the area before heading towards Hazrat Nizamuddin for further inspections.

"A general alert has been issued across Delhi, effective from midnight to 4 a.m. All senior officers, including myself, are out in the field. In South Delhi alone, we’ve set up 50 strong pickets to monitor and prevent suspicious activity," said South Delhi DCP Madhup Tiwari, while speaking to the media during a patrol.

Similar scenes played out across the capital. On Rohtak Road, police teams conducted night-long patrolling, stopping and checking vehicles for documentation and violations. In areas like Dwarka and IP Estate, officials visited local police stations, reviewed logbooks, and checked on night staff deployment.

Traffic police teams also played a key role, especially in issuing spot fines to vehicles violating rules, including for tinted windows, overspeeding, and lane violations.

Sources within Delhi Police indicate that this high-level night patrolling drive will continue through the festive season, particularly during Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhath Puja. The initiative aims to deter criminal activity, ensure women’s safety, and reassure the public of a visible and responsive police presence.

As Delhi lights up for celebrations, its police force is working round-the-clock to make sure the festivities remain safe and incident-free.

--IANS

rs/dpb