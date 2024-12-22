Delhi Police step up efforts to identify, deport illegal Bangladeshi immigrants

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Delhi Police has stepped up efforts to identify, detain and repatriate Bangladeshi immigrants living in the National Capital, without valid documentation.

"In response to growing concerns about the illegal stay of Bangladeshi immigrants residing in the country without any valid Indian document, the Outer District Police has stepped up efforts to identify, detain and repatriate individuals living in National Capital, Delhi without valid documentation," as per an official release.

A series of operations/joint checkings have recently been conducted in the jurisdiction of the Outer District.

"Dedicated teams from Police Stations and Special Units including District Foreigner Cell officials were formed to carry out intensive searches and gather information to trace illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants across the district," the release read.

During these operations/joint checkings, door-to-door checkings have been conducted.

175 individuals have been found to be under suspicion residing in the jurisdiction of Outer District. Thorough interrogations have been conducted and their documents have also been carefully checked and verified. Teams were sent to their native places to authenticate their identities in coordination with the local police in their respective areas, the release read.

This comes amid claim by pover illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the national capital.

On December 15, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing the BJP-led Central government of settling a "large number" of "illegal Rohingya migrants" in Delhi without consulting the state government.

Atishi claimed the issue has persisted for years and called on the BJP-led central government to provide the Delhi government with a complete list of Rohingyas and their addresses.

Additionally, she also demanded that no further rehabilitation of Rohingyas in Delhi should take place without consulting the Delhi government and its residents.

In a counter-allegation, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Virendra Sachdeva accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of settling illegal Rohingya migrants in Delhi to secure their vote bank.

Speaking to ANI, Delhi BJP President Sachdeva said, "Rohingyas and Bangladeshis are taking away the rights of Delhi's citizens. These illegal immigrants must be removed, and we have made repeated demands to this effect. Delhi belongs to its residents and the people of India. The AAP is settling foreigners in Delhi and must answer for this... Hardeep Puri ji has already clarified the matter. We have not allocated any housing to Bangladeshis or Rohingyas. AAP is doing so for their vote bank politics." (ANI)

