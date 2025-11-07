Delhi Police solve robbery case within 48 hours, arrest four

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday cracked a robbery case within 48 hours, arresting four accused involved in the crime. With their arrest, police have recovered Rs 18,000 in cash and a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire car used in the offence.

According to a statement issued by the South-West District Police, the staff of Police Post Subroto Park, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Delhi Cantt, apprehended four accused persons identified as Amit alias Kaku (21 years), Pawan (22 years), Manish alias Churri (21 years), and Sonam (19 years).

On November 3, a PCR call was received at the Delhi Cantt police station regarding a robbery committed by occupants of an unidentified car. The complainant informed police that after arriving from the IGI Airport to Dhaula Kuan Bus Stand around 1.30 a.m., he boarded a private Maruti Suzuki Tour car already occupied by three men and a woman.

During the journey, the woman allegedly began abusing and threatening him, while the men forcibly took his belongings, including a mobile phone and debit cards. The accused later withdrew Rs 33,000 from his bank account using the stolen card. They also broke his mobile phone and threw it away before abandoning him at an isolated location.

Following the complaint, a case was registered under FIR No. 283/2025, U/S 309 BNS at Police Station Delhi Cantt, and an investigation was initiated.

Considering the seriousness of the crime, a dedicated police team was formed under the close supervision of Anil Kumar, ACP/Delhi Cantt, and Inspector Shyoram, SHO/Delhi Cantt. The investigation team comprised Sub Inspector Jasbir Malik (IC/PP Subroto Park), PSI Manish Kumar, Head Constable Pawan, HC Rakesh Kumar, HC Bhaskar, and Ct. Ravinder.

The team meticulously analysed CCTV footage from NH-48, Vasant Kunj Road, MR Road, and Mahipalpur Road, which led them to identify a suspicious Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire. Enquiry revealed that the car belonged to one Lokesh Gupta, who had rented it out to Amit alias Kaku.

A swift raid was conducted, resulting in the arrest of Amit alias Kaku and Manish alias Churri. Based on their disclosure, co-accused Pawan and Sonam were also apprehended from their residences.

Amit alias Kaku (21 years), a resident of Vijay Enclave, Palam Dabri, New Delhi, is a 4th-class pass and works as a private cab driver. An orphan with two siblings, he has a history of criminal activity. He has been previously involved in nine criminal cases registered at various police stations, including Vasant Kunj (South and North), Delhi Cantt, Kapashera, and Dwarka South, related to robbery, theft, and violations of the Arms Act. He was also arrested earlier by Gurugram Police in a similar case.

Pawan (22 years), also from Vijay Enclave, Palam Dabri, New Delhi, is a 12th pass and works as a cab driver.

Manish alias Churri (21 years) resides in Mahavir Enclave, New Delhi. He has studied up to Class 10 and is currently unemployed. Police said he is a close associate of the main accused, Amit alias Kaku.

Sonam (19 years), a resident of Vijay Enclave, Dwarka, New Delhi, studied up to Class 4. She comes from a broken family, as her father remarried and lives separately. Sonam has a record of involvement in four robbery cases along with the accused Amit when she was a juvenile. She had previously been sent to an Observation Home for 40 days.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in the crime.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the involvement of the accused persons in other similar offences.

