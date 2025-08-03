Delhi Police rescue kidnapped minor girl within 72 hours, accused arrested

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) A 15-year-old girl, who was kidnapped from the Meena Bazar Market area in Delhi, has been rescued by the police within 72 hours of her abduction, and the accused is now in custody, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The operation, which spanned across state lines, involved a mix of technical surveillance, local enquiry, financial tracking, and coordinated raids.

The accused, identified as 28-year-old Subhan, a vagabond living on the footpaths near Daryaganj, was traced and arrested from the Nizamuddin area of the national capital.

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central District), Nidhin Valsan, said, "On 28.07.2025, a complaint was received at Police Station Jama Masjid wherein the complainant reported that her younger sister had gone towards Meena Bazar Market while they were near Jagat Cinema, Urdu Bazar, and did not return. Accordingly, a case under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered, and the investigation was taken up on priority."

The investigating team immediately launched a multi-pronged operation. CCTV footage from Urdu Bazar, Meena Bazar, Daryaganj, and adjoining areas was meticulously reviewed.

Suspicious mobile numbers were examined through call detail records (CDRs), and ground-level enquiries were carried out in localities such as Daryaganj, Minto Road, and Shastri Park.

"During the investigation, Subhan, a local vagabond from Daryaganj, was identified as the suspect who had lured and abducted the minor girl. Based on surveillance inputs, vital CCTV footage was secured, and the suspect's mobile number was tracked," the police said in its statement.

Subsequent local intelligence pointed investigators toward Subhan's native village in Mohammadi, district Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, around 400 km from Delhi.

A police team conducted a raid at Mohalla Nai Basti in Mohammadi on July 31, but the accused was not found there. However, his family disclosed that he had recently requested a money transfer of Rs 200 to an outlet near Zaki Market in Nizamuddin, Delhi.

Acting on this lead, police visited the money transfer shop, where the shopkeeper confirmed that Subhan, along with a young girl, had collected Rs 200 on July 28.

Investigators then reviewed CCTV footage from the Nizamuddin area and located the minor girl near the Nizamuddin Bus Stop, accompanied by the accused.

The girl was safely rescued, and Subhan was immediately apprehended.

Further details are awaited.

--IANS

sd/dpb