Delhi Police nabs three juveniles in Aram Bagh’s school stabbing case

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) In a swift and coordinated action, Delhi’s Paharganj police cracked an attempt to murder case within hours, apprehending three juveniles after a 15-year-old student was brutally stabbed outside his school in central Delhi.

According to a press release issued by Nidhin Valsan, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central District, the incident occurred on September 4, 2025, near Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Aram Bagh, and was the result of old enmity and a revenge motive.

The police said that the injured boy, with a knife still lodged in his chest, arrived at the Paharganj police station and reported the matter.

He was immediately rushed to Kalawati Saran Hospital and later referred to RML Hospital, where doctors successfully removed the knife. The weapon used in the attack was seized right away.

In his statement, the victim revealed that three juveniles, identified as Juvenile ‘S’, Juvenile ‘P’, and Juvenile ‘B’, had been waiting for an opportunity to assault him.

When he left school that day, the trio called him to the gate, fought with him, and during the altercation, Juvenile ‘S’ stabbed him while the other two held him.

A case was registered under FIR No. 502/25, relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the Arms Act at PS Paharganj.

Considering the gravity of the crime, a special team comprising SI Vikas, SI Arun, HC Ravinder, HC Mohan, Ct. Rakesh, and Ct. Darshan was formed under the supervision of SHO Paharganj. The team immediately visited the crime scene, recovered a broken beer bottle, and, through sustained raids and local Intelligence, apprehended all three juveniles from the Aram Bagh area within hours.

The enquiry revealed that about two weeks earlier, Juvenile ‘S’ had been beaten by some boys and suspected the victim of orchestrating the attack. To take revenge, he and his associates plotted the assault.

Police confirmed that the weapon of offence and the broken beer bottle have been recovered, and further investigation is underway.

