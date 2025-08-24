Delhi Police nab two auto lifters, four motorcycles recovered from them

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) Delhi Police on Sunday apprehended two thieves, engaged in multiple incidents of vehicle theft in the Delhi-NCR region and recovered four stolen motorbikes from their possession.

The stolen motorcycles were recovered from Ghazipur, Kondli and Smriti Van Parking – border areas of the capital and one from Ghaziabad (UP). The accused confessed to the crime and also revealed how they lifted motorbikes at night and parked them at parking slots to avoid any suspicion.

The thieves were identified as 22-year-old Karan and 21-year-old Kaif, both residents of Old Kondli. Both accused were arrested on the spot and subjected to sustained interrogation, during which they confessed to having stolen multiple motorcycles from Ghazipur, Kondli, and nearby areas.

The theft incident was cracked by the Ashok Nagar police team, which constituted a dedicated team to trace the miscreants. During the weekend, they noticed two riders moving on the wrong carriageway of Dallupura-Noida Road in a suspicious manner. The motorcycle was immediately intercepted, and its ownership was inquired about.

The duo, disclosing their modus operandi, said that they used to roam around in congested market areas and residential colonies during late evening and night hours in search of easy targets. They targeted motorcycles parked in isolated or less-guarded spots, and once identified, they would break the handle lock or use duplicate keys to steal the vehicles. After committing theft, they were either hidden in narrow lanes of Old Kondli or parked at isolated places like Smriti Van Parking, to avoid immediate suspicion before further use or disposal.

Both accused were unemployed. They used to commit small crimes like theft and bike stealing to meet personal expenses. They used to target parked two-wheelers from congested market areas and residential colonies, with the intention of using them for personal conveyance and then dispose it for monetary gains.

Notably, the police crackdown comes as part of the Delhi Police’s intensified efforts to tackle street crime and contain incidents of motor vehicle thefts.

--IANS

mr/uk