Delhi Police nab serial burglar after scanning 50 CCTVs

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) In a breakthrough for the Delhi Police, a habitual house burglar was arrested by the Anti-Burglary Cell on Sunday for stealing a Crompton water motor from a residence in Hauz Khas Enclave.

The accused, identified as Raja Das (29), a resident of Chirag Delhi and originally from Howrah, West Bengal, was apprehended after police meticulously scanned more than 50 CCTV camera footage from the area.

According to an official press release issued by the South-West District Police, the case was registered on June 18 at the Safdarjung Enclave police station. The complaint was filed by Reeta, a resident of Hauz Khas Enclave, who reported the theft of a water motor from her premises.

A special team was formed under the leadership of Inspector Ram Kumar (In-Charge, Anti-Burglary Cell) and the overall supervision of ACP (Operations) Vijay Kumar. The team included Sub Inspector Bachchu Singh, Head Constable Vinod Kumar, HC Ajay Kumar, HC Sunil Kumar, HC Kanti Lal, Constable Anshu, Ct. Mahesh and Ct. Sanwariya.

"Through diligent analysis of CCTV footage and local surveillance, the accused Raja Das was identified and subsequently apprehended from the Chirag Delhi area on June 20," the press release stated. "On interrogation, Raja confessed to stealing the water motor from Hauz Khas Enclave. The stolen item was recovered from his rented accommodation in Chirag Delhi."

The police further revealed Raja Das’s criminal history. A school dropout after Class 5, Raja moved to Delhi in 2000 and had previously worked as a private driver in the Safdarjung Enclave area. Over time, he fell into bad company, became addicted to ganja and alcohol, and began committing thefts to fund his habits. He has four prior theft cases registered at the Malviya Nagar police station in 2024 and had spent three months in jail.

After his release, instead of reforming, he returned to criminal activities.

"With this arrest, the case under E-FIR No. 80057863/25 has been successfully solved," stated Amit Goel, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-West District.

Further investigation is underway to determine his involvement in other unsolved theft cases in the district.

