Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for major roads amid official exigencies

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory warning commuters of restrictions and diversions on several major roads across the city due to official exigencies.

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The advisory is in effect from 4:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M., and motorists have been urged to plan their journeys accordingly to avoid last-minute delays.

According to the Delhi Police, traffic will be impacted on both carriageways and service roads around W Point, A Point ITO Chowk, IP Marg, BSZ Marg, DDU Marg, Tagore Road, Vishnu Digambar Marg, Mirdard Road, Mirdard Red Light Ranjeet Singh Marg, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Jangir Road and Press Road.

Commuters travelling towards New Delhi Railway Station have been advised to avoid DDU Marg.

“Motorists can instead use Kotla Cut – Mirdard Chowk or Delhi Gate – R/A Kamla Market for onward journey to NDRS,” the Delhi Police said in the advisory.

Authorities have also highlighted strict parking restrictions along these routes. “Parking will only be allowed in designated areas. No vehicles will be permitted to be parked on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, IP Marg, DDU Marg, Tagore Road, Vishnu Digambar Marg, Mirdard Road, Mirdard Red Light Ranjeet Singh Marg, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Jangir Road, and Press Road. Vehicles found violating these instructions will be towed and legal action will be taken,” the advisory added.

The police stressed that these measures are necessary to ensure smooth traffic flow during official events and prevent congestion in central parts of the city. Commuters have been requested to exercise patience and follow diversion signs and traffic personnel instructions to minimise inconvenience.

Officials also advised those travelling during the restriction hours to plan alternate routes in advance. Using public transport where possible and avoiding private vehicles in affected areas can help reduce congestion and ensure a smoother journey for all road users.

The Delhi Police’s proactive communication aims to balance the needs of official events while maintaining public safety and minimising disruption for daily commuters. Motorists are urged to cooperate and stay updated on any changes or additional restrictions throughout the day.

--IANS

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