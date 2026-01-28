Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory in view of the Beating Retreat Ceremony, scheduled to be held at Vijay Chowk on January 29, as part of the Republic Day celebrations.

Elaborate traffic arrangements have been made to facilitate the ceremony and the illumination of Rashtrapati Bhawan, North Block, South Block, and the Parliament House.

According to the advisory, traffic restrictions will be in force from 2 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. on January 29. Vijay Chowk will remain completely closed to general traffic during this period.

Traffic movement will also be restricted on several key stretches, including Rafi Marg between the roundabout near Sunehri Masjid and the roundabout near Krishi Bhawan, Raisina Road from the Krishi Bhawan roundabout towards Vijay Chowk, and roads beyond the roundabouts at Dara Shikoh Road, Krishna Menon Marg, and Sunehri Masjid leading towards Vijay Chowk. The Kartavya Path between Vijay Chowk and the ‘C’ Hexagon will also remain closed.

General motorists have been advised to use alternate routes such as Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa T-Point, Safdarjung Road–Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, and Minto Road to avoid inconvenience.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and other city buses will be diverted from their regular routes between 2 p.m. and 9.30 p.m. to facilitate the smooth movement of invitees and spectators and to prevent congestion around Vijay Chowk and India Gate.

Several diversions have been planned for buses coming from different parts of the city, including those bound for the Central Secretariat, Connaught Place, the Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, and south and southeast Delhi.

Buses bound for Central Secretariat and Connaught Place, coming from Shanti Path-Vinay Marg-Sardar Patel Marg, will take Panchsheel Marg- Simon Bolivar Marg- Vande Matram Marg- R/A Shankar Road- Sheikh Mujibur Rehman Road.

Buses bound for Central Secretariat will terminate at Udyan Marg and return via Kali Bari Marg-Mandir Marg-Shankar Road.

Connaught Place-bound buses will take Mandir Marg- Kali Bari Marg -G.P.O.- Baba Khadak Singh Marg and reach Connaught Place & return via Bhagat Singh Marg- Peshwa Road- Mandir Marg- Shankar Road and Vande Matram Marg.

Buses coming from south Delhi on Tughlak Road and bound for Connaught Place/Central Secretariat will be diverted from Aurobindo Chowk to Safdarjung Road- Kamal Ataturk Marg - Panchsheel Marg - Simon Bolivar Marg and follow the route as mentioned at Serial No. 1.

Buses coming to Mandi House and Feroz Shah Road and proceeding to Connaught Place via Barakhamba Road will terminate at Shivaji Stadium and return via Kasturba Gandhi Marg/ Barakhamba Road.

Connaught Place-bound buses coming on Shahjahan Road will proceed to Shivaji Stadium via Aurobindo Chowk- Safdarjung Road-Kamal Ataturk Marg- Panchsheel Marg and beyond.

Buses bound for the Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort and ISBT Kashmiri Gate coming from the South side will take Ring Road from AIIMS towards Dhaula Kuan and then the Ridge Road and Rani Jhansi Road.

Buses bound from the Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort and ISBT Kashmiri Gate coming from the Ashram side will take the Ashram Chowk- Ring Road towards Sarai Kale Khan and proceed further via Raj Ghat.

Buses coming from the Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort, Kashmiri Gate and bound for the south and southeast will take the Delhi Gate- Jawaharlal Nehru Marg- Rajghat- Ring Road-Sarai Kale Khan- Ashram Chowk.

Buses coming from Vikas Marg and bound for South will take Ring Road- Sarai Kale Khan- Ashram Chowk.

Buses coming from Connaught Place via Kasturba Gandhi Marg towards India Gate will take Minto Road- DDU Marg- I.P. Flyover-Ring Road- Sarai Kale Khan.

Parking facilities for visitors coming to view the illumination at Vijay Chowk will be available behind the water channels between Rafi Marg and the ‘C’ Hexagon after 7 p.m.

The Delhi Traffic Police has urged the general public to remain vigilant and report any unidentified objects or suspicious persons to the nearest police personnel. Commuters have been advised to remain patient, follow traffic rules, adhere to road discipline, and comply with instructions issued by traffic personnel.

People are also requested to plan their journeys in advance and keep sufficient time in hand to avoid inconvenience. Regular updates will be available on the Delhi Traffic Police website, social media platforms, WhatsApp number 8750871493, and helpline numbers 1095 and 011-25844444.

