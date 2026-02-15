Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of 5-day AI Impact Summit

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) The Delhi Police has released a detailed traffic advisory ahead of the upcoming AI Impact Summit scheduled to take place in the national capital from Monday.

Read More

The five-day international event, to be held from February 16 to February 20 at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, is expected to draw significant global attention, with participation from various heads of state and government, ministers, senior delegates from invited nations, and leaders of major international organisations.

Given the scale and profile of the event, authorities anticipate regulated traffic movement in and around the venue as well as adjoining areas.

In its advisory, the Delhi Police stated that comprehensive traffic arrangements will be put in place in the interest of public safety and convenience.

These arrangements will primarily affect the New Delhi district and nearby areas to ensure smooth movement of vehicles and minimal inconvenience to commuters.

The statement noted that the measures are aimed at facilitating "smooth and hassle-free movement of all modes of transport" while maintaining ease of travel for the general public during the summit period.

"Essential services, including medical emergency vehicles, will be provided with uninterrupted access with priority passage. The general public will be facilitated through designated alternate routes and transport modes," the advisory said.

Certain stretches have been identified as restricted zones during VVIP route movements. These include Bhairon Marg, excluding the Ring Road T-Point, and Mathura Road from Subramania Bharti Marg T-Point to Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk.

"The general vehicles' entry will not be allowed during the route movements," the police stated.

Vehicles that are not destined for Delhi will be diverted to the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways and other designated alternate routes. Such vehicles will not be permitted to enter the national capital during the summit period.

Movement of passengers heading to airports and railway stations will be facilitated, though commuters have been advised to factor in additional travel time and consider alternate routes to avoid delays.

In view of the anticipated traffic regulations, motorists have also been encouraged to use Metro services for travel to airport terminals.

Additionally, buses may be diverted as required during VVIP movements to ensure security and smooth traffic management.

The Delhi Police has urged residents and visitors to cooperate with authorities and plan their journeys in advance to minimise inconvenience during the high-profile summit.

--IANS

sd/vd