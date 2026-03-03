Delhi Police intensify security arrangements ahead of Holi celebrations

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) With Holi set to be celebrated on March 4, the Delhi Police have intensified security arrangements across the national capital with special deployments to ensure that the festival is observed peacefully and with enthusiasm.

Read More

Senior officials said that elaborate measures have been put in place to maintain law and order during the festivities.

Speaking to IANS, Sachin Sharma, DCP, Outer Delhi, said, “We are taking every possible step to ensure that the Holi festival is celebrated peacefully. We are identifying proclaimed bootleggers and taking strict action against them.”

He added that the police have carefully reviewed last year’s Holi-related incidents and planned this year’s security arrangements accordingly.

“We have analysed the situations that occurred during last year’s celebrations and made our preparations based on those assessments. Meetings have been conducted with local security committees, and necessary preventive measures have been implemented to ensure smooth celebrations,” he said.

Special attention has been given to sensitive areas, where additional police personnel have been deployed.

“We have made detailed plans for sensitive locations and increased deployment there. Border checking is also being carried out to prevent any illegal entry. We are doing everything possible to maintain peace and harmony,” Sharma stated.

Extending his wishes to citizens, he said, “I would like to wish everyone a very happy Holi.”

Holi, popularly known as the ‘festival of colours,’ is one of India’s most vibrant and widely celebrated festivals. It symbolises the triumph of good over evil, the arrival of spring, and a fresh beginning. The festival is marked by people smearing colours on each other, enjoying music, sharing festive delicacies, and spending time with family and friends.

The origins of Holi trace back to ancient Indian mythology. One of the most well-known legends associated with the festival is the story of Prahlada and his aunt Holika. According to the legend, the demon king Hiranyakashyap opposed his son Prahlada’s unwavering devotion to Lord Vishnu. Enraged by his son’s faith, the king conspired to kill him.

Hiranyakashyap sought the help of his sister Holika, who had a boon that made her immune to fire. She sat with Prahlada in a blazing pyre, intending to burn him alive. However, due to his steadfast devotion to Lord Vishnu, Prahlada remained unharmed, while Holika was consumed by the flames. The burning of Holika, commemorated as Holika Dahan, symbolises the victory of righteousness over evil.

--IANS

jk/dpb