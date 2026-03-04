Delhi Police enforces traffic rules, maintains vigil during Holi festivities

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) The Delhi Police maintained a strict vigil across the national Capital on Wednesday as Holi festivities were celebrated with enthusiasm. Unwilling to take any chances with the safety of citizens, Delhi Police personnel stopped dark-tinted vehicles, conducting drunk-driving checks, and issuing challans to traffic violators in several areas.

In Paschim Vihar, elaborate security arrangements were put in place to ensure peaceful celebrations. Police Commissioner Satish Golcha reviewed the ground-level security measures and interacted with personnel deployed on duty. He also greeted officers and distributed sweets, appreciating their efforts in maintaining law and order during the festival.

Similar security enforcement was visible in Govindpuri, where police teams carried out special drives against drunk driving. Vehicles with dark-tinted windows were stopped and checked, and fines were imposed on violators as part of the preventive measures.

In Laxmi Nagar in East Delhi, strict action was taken against traffic rule violations. Police personnel stopped bikers riding without helmets, those carrying three or more riders, and individuals flouting other traffic norms. Vehicles belonging to those unable to produce valid documents were also seized on the spot.

In the Shakarpur police station area, challans were issued near Laxmi Nagar Metro Station against motorists violating traffic regulations. Officials said the checks were aimed at preventing accidents and ensuring public safety during the high-spirited celebrations.

The stepped-up enforcement comes a day after the Delhi Police intensified security arrangements across the city ahead of Holi. On Tuesday, senior officials had said that elaborate measures, including additional deployment in sensitive areas and border checking, were put in place to ensure the festival was observed peacefully.

Police had also identified proclaimed bootleggers and taken preventive action, while meetings were conducted with local security committees to review preparedness based on last year’s incidents.

Holi, the festival of colours, marks the triumph of good over evil and the arrival of spring. While people across Delhi celebrated by smearing colours on each other and exchanging greetings, the police presence remained visible to ensure that the festivities concluded without any untoward incidents.

