Delhi Police detains two juveniles in Seelampur murder case

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): The Seelampur Police solved a murder case within hours, detaining two juveniles involved in the crime, which stemmed from personal enmity.

On the night of April 27, 2025, at around 11:40 PM, Seelampur PS received a call reporting a firing incident in J-Block, Seelampur. The caller informed police that his 20-year-old son had been shot. Upon reaching the scene, the police learned that the victim had already been taken to JPC Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The deceased was identified as Sameer (21), a resident of K-Block slum in Seelampur

Hareshwar V. Swami, DCP, Northeast District, stated that Crime Scene and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams inspected the crime scene, and a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Seelampur Police Station. Investigation into the matter was immediately initiated.

The team was tasked with identifying and apprehending the accused promptly.

The investigation team meticulously analysed CCTV footage from the surrounding area and gathered inputs from local sources. Based on the collected evidence, the team successfully detained two juveniles within a few hours.

During preliminary interrogation, the juveniles confessed to the crime and also revealed the involvement of another associate.

Further investigation indicated that the murder was motivated by personal rivalry. One of the juveniles had an ongoing dispute with the victim, which ultimately led to the planned attack. (ANI)

