Delhi Police crack robbery case, bust vehicle fraud syndicate; arrest accused

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Delhi Police have achieved notable success in multiple operations, arresting criminals involved in street robbery as well as a long-pursued vehicle forgery syndicate.

Read More

In the South-West District, a joint team of the Anti-Snatching Cell and police station Sagarpur arrested two robbers, identified as "Sumit Nagpal, 34, of Dasrathpuri, Delhi, and Gaurav @ Totla, 31, of Vijay Enclave Dabri."

According to the press release, “Robbed cash Rs 680 and Rs 3,200, which was forcefully transferred into the accused’s account, recovered from their possession.”

The incident occurred on January 18, when the complainant, M Kumar, was intercepted near Dasrathpuri Nala. FIR No. 41/26 u/s 309(4)/3(5) BNS recorded that the accused “caught him and robbed him of his money, Rs 680 in cash, and threatened to transfer Rs 3,200 through PhonePay into their account, and thereafter they ran away.”

The press release highlighted that “based on technical investigation, specific intelligence and manual surveillance, two criminals were arrested by the joint team.” During interrogation, the accused confessed that they committed the crime to earn quick money and fund their drug addiction.

In a separate case, Delhi Police dismantled a vehicle fraud syndicate that had been exploiting buyers for years. The syndicate’s activities came to light after Hardeep Singh Randhawa was tracked and arrested.

The release noted that police “tracked accused for over 1200 kms, braved dangers of tiger attacks, frigid nights with temperature plummeting to one degree Celsius, water-swollen drains, in forest areas bereft of mobile networks.” Hardeep Singh, wanted in Uttar Pradesh for three years, had multiple prior cases, including arms and attempt-to-murder charges.

The syndicate sold vehicles using forged documents, defrauding ex-servicemen and other buyers across Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, with Hardeep using seven hideouts to evade law enforcement.

The press releases credited the dedicated teams behind the arrests. In the Sagarpur robbery, Sub-Inspector Mukesh, Head Constable Sumer, HC Arun, Constable Nitin, and Ct. Anil, under Inspector Hari Singh and ACP Anil Kumar, played key roles.

In the vehicle fraud case, the team led by Investigating Officer SI Rajat Malik, ASI Sanjeev Kumar, HC Shaitan Singh, under SHO/police station Dwarka South Insp. Rajesh Kumar Sah and DCP Ankit Singh coordinated the multi-state operation.

These successful operations demonstrate Delhi Police’s persistent efforts to tackle street crime, organised fraud, and long-standing criminal syndicates using intelligence, surveillance, and coordinated field action.

--IANS

rs/dpb