Delhi Police crack down on robbery gang, 14 cases solved; stolen items recovered

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) In a significant crackdown on street crime, Delhi Police busted an active gang involved in multiple mobile snatching and vehicle thefts, nabbing three accused, including a receiver of stolen property.

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According to the official press release issued by the East District Police, the operation has led to the working out of 14 criminal cases and the recovery of stolen mobile phones, motorcycles, and scooties.

According to the East District Police, a team from the Pandav Nagar police station achieved a breakthrough against street crime by successfully busting an active gang involved in multiple mobile snatching and vehicle theft incidents. Acting on specific intelligence during picket checking, the police apprehended three accused, including two active snatchers and one receiver of stolen property. The operation led to the recovery of stolen mobile phones and vehicles and helped in solving 14 criminal cases.

The crackdown was carried out under a sustained drive to curb street crime, which included intensified patrolling, surveillance, and intelligence gathering in vulnerable areas. The dedicated team, comprising Sub Inspector Ashish, Head Constable Narender, HC Rajeev, Constable Ramkesh, and Ct Sarvender, worked under the leadership of Insp. Yogender Meena, SHO of Pandav Nagar police station, and under the supervision of Amandeep Kaur, ACP of Mayur Vihar.

On March 22, during routine picket checking, police received specific intelligence regarding the movement of snatchers on a scooty. Acting swiftly, officers apprehended two accused riding a white scooty. Sustained interrogation led to the recovery of two stolen mobile phones.

Further investigation uncovered a receiver of stolen property from Kalyan Puri, from whom one more stolen mobile phone was recovered. Police also recovered the scooty used in the crimes, along with one stolen scooty and one stolen motorcycle.

The accused have extensive criminal records. Rohit Vashisht, alias Kalu, has been previously involved in 17 cases, including robbery and snatching, while Manjeet from Kalyan Puri has 35 prior cases, including murder, robbery, and NDPS violations, and was released from jail on November 18, 2025. Bharat Chauhan, the third accused, is 24 years old and engaged in event-related work.

The police have confirmed that further investigation is underway to identify additional victims and establish the gang’s wider network.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East District) Rajeev Kumar signed off on the press release highlighting the success of the operation in tackling habitual offenders and street crime in East Delhi.

Recoveries from the operation include: three stolen mobile phones (Vivo, Motorola, OnePlus), one motorcycle, and two scooties, including one used during the commission of the crimes.

This operation reflects the intensified efforts by Delhi Police to curb street-level theft and ensure safety, said the officials.

--IANS

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