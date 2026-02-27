Delhi Police crack down on crime: Proclaimed offender, interstate illicit liquor supplier arrested

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) In a series of major operations, the Delhi Police's Dwarka district unit arrested two high-profile offenders, reflecting the department’s continued crackdown on proclaimed offenders and interstate illegal liquor suppliers.

Read More

The first arrest was of Rizwan S/o Irfan, a 35-year-old resident of Mohan Garden, Uttam Nagar, who had been evading trial in a case registered under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Rizwan was declared a proclaimed offender by the Dwarka Court on January 13 in case CC No. 17222/2021.

The Dwarka Police press release stated, “As directed by DCP/Dwarka District, special drive against Proclaimed Offenders is on, in accordance, a dedicated team headed by Insp. Harish Kumar comprising HC Kulwant Singh No. 681/DW, HC Mahesh Dagar No. 1712/DW, and Ct Jaideep No. 1935/DW PO Jail Bail & Proclaimed Offender Cell Dwarka in the overall close supervision of ACP Sh. Ravinder Ahlawat ACP/Ops was constituted to ARREST /TRACE the Proclaimed Offenders/Active BC/ Jail Release.”

The press release further explained the arrest: “On 21.02.2026, when the team was present at Sec-10 Dwarka area, secret information was received by HC Kulwant Singh that one PO, namely Rizwan S/o Irfan, was evading trial in an NI Act case and he had been declared a PO from Dwarka Court. Acting on this specific information, the team rushed and reached the spot where the accused was roaming around. Rizwan S/o Irfan, aged 35 Years was arrested U/s 35.1(D) BNSS.”

Authorities confirmed Rizwan had no prior criminal involvement.

In a separate operation, the Dwarka Police apprehended Prashant S/o Ram Babu, aged 29, an interstate illicit liquor supplier.

Acting on specific intelligence, the Special Staff laid a trap near Transport Authority, Sector 10, Dwarka. The press release stated, “The driver of the car was signalled to stop the car, but instead, he accelerated the car and tried to flee. The team swiftly chased the driver of the car & apprehended him while he was trying to open the door of the car with the intention to flee from the spot.”

Upon inspection, the police recovered 40 cartons (2000 quarters) of illicit liquor from Prashant’s Mahindra XUV500 car (UP14DNXXXX), which had been used to smuggle liquor into Delhi and Haryana. To evade police scrutiny, Prashant reportedly chose a luxury SUV, exploiting the tendency of police to focus on smaller vehicles. The accused has prior involvement in two cases under the Delhi Excise Act and the NDPS Act.

Dwarka Police emphasised that both operations were part of ongoing special drives targeting proclaimed offenders and interstate illegal liquor suppliers. The press release concluded: “Further investigation is underway,” underscoring the department’s commitment to tracking criminal activity and ensuring accountability.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka District, Ankit Singh, highlighted the proactive and coordinated efforts of the teams, noting that technical intelligence and on-ground surveillance were key to these successful operations.

--IANS

rs/dpb