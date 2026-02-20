Delhi Police bust robbery syndicate, arrest four

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Police have solved a blind robbery case within 48 hours, arresting four robbers after scanning 200 CCTV cameras and tracking a 32 km trail within the national capital.

The police also arrested the kingpin, officials said on Friday.

The police, in a statement, said that on February 16, the information was received at Karol Bagh police station regarding a snatching incident near Ganga Ram Hospital Crossing, wherein the victim had sustained a head injury. Upon receipt of the information, the police immediately reached Ganga Ram City Hospital, Pusa Road, where the injured victim was admitted.

The victim stated that he had come to Karol Bagh from Dwarka via Metro for shopping, when an unknown person aged about 25 years approached him and tried asking some questions about the market. He ignored the conversation. After some time, he noticed the same person, along with another man, following him and attempting to engage him in conversation.

One of them claimed that the other person was carrying cash allegedly stolen from his employer, and, since he did not have a bank account, he needed help depositing the money. They even showed some cash kept in a bag to gain his confidence. Sensing something suspicious, he began walking briskly towards the Ganga Ram Hospital red light, but both individuals continued to follow him.

“On the way, in an attempt to seek help, he noticed a vehicle with a red beacon light and presumed it to be a police vehicle. However, upon reaching closer, he realised it was an ambulance. Meanwhile, the two individuals intercepted him, pushed him towards a broken boundary wall in a jungle area opposite Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital, and initiated a scuffle. During the assault, one of them struck him on the head two to three times with a brick and forcibly snatched his iPhone before fleeing from the spot,” the statement mentioned.

Based on the statement of the victim, a case vide FIR No. 234/2026, U/s 309(6)/3(5) BNS, was registered at the Karol Bagh police station, and investigation was promptly taken up. “Considering the gravity of the offence and the modus operandi adopted by the offenders, a dedicated police team of Karol Bagh police station comprising ASI Prakash, Ct. Kamaljeet, Ct. Khushal and HC Raja Ram was constituted to trace and apprehend the accused persons. The team was formed under the close supervision of the SHO, PS Karol Bagh, and under the overall supervision of ACP, Sub-Division Karol Bagh,” the statement said.

The team examined CCTV footage in and around the Ajmal Khan Market area to trace the movement of the suspects. Analysis of the footage revealed that the accused persons were using a van. It was further observed that one additional associate was following behind the two accused persons who were engaging the victim and executing the robbery. Subsequently, the investigating team proceeded to Sonia Vihar and conducted a detailed examination of CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to generate further leads.

The police mounted technical surveillance, and the requisite details of the robbed mobile phone were obtained. After sustained efforts, the police team traced the suspected vehicle and initiated an interception. "Upon noticing the presence of the police party, the driver attempted to evade apprehension, leading to a controlled pursuit. The accused persons were eventually cornered near Delhi Cantt and were successfully apprehended," said the officials.

The arrested have been identified as Ibrar, Suleman, Aashiq Khan and Aslam.

During sustained interrogation, the accused persons disclosed their modus operandi. They revealed that they used to prepare bundles of paper (fake currency) with a genuine Rs 500 currency note placed on the top to give the appearance of a large amount of cash.

"On this pretext, they would approach unsuspecting victims and lure them by claiming that the cash had been stolen and needed to be deposited or converted discreetly. After gaining the victim’s confidence, they would persuade the person to make online payments to accounts provided by them, against the assurance of sharing the cash amount. Once the online payment was received, the accused persons would immediately flee from the spot," the statement mentioned.

“In the present case, the victim refused to make any online payment and was also reluctant to hand over his mobile phone. Upon facing resistance, and to create fear and overpower the victim, the accused persons assaulted him and forcibly snatched his mobile phone before escaping from the scene,” said the police.

--IANS

dpb/