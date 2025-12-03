Delhi Police bust interstate illicit liquor smuggling network, arrest three

New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested three interstate smugglers and recovered 40 cartons containing 2,000 quarters of illegal liquor.

According to a statement issued by Dwarka Police, the Special Staff team of Dwarka District apprehended the accused, Sunny, son of Mool Chand, aged 39, from Najafgarh, Delhi; Riti alias Ritik, son of Munshi, aged 19, from Jai Vihar, Najafgarh, Delhi; and Ajit, son of Omprakash, aged 30, from Village Kablana, District Jhajjar, Haryana

The seized liquor was meant for sale in Haryana. Police also confiscated a TVS Jupiter scooter with a temporary registration number (DL12A0XXXX), used in the smuggling operation.

Acting on the directions of DCP Dwarka District, Ankit Singh, the Special Staff team was tasked with keeping surveillance on individuals involved in supplying illegal liquor from Haryana to Dwarka and the surrounding areas. The team monitored interstate borders and deployed local sources to collect actionable intelligence.

On November 15, Head Constable Vijender Kumar received specific information about a TVS Jupiter scooter being used for liquor smuggling. Based on this input, a raiding team led by Inspector Vishvendra and comprising Sub Inspector Vinod Kumar, Head Constable Vijender Silayach, HC Jagdish Chand, HC Ajay, Constable Pradeep and HC Jai Bhagwan was formed under the supervision of ACP Operations Dwarka, Ram Avtar.

The team conducted a raid in Dichaon Gaon, Kumharo Wali Gali, BHD Nagar, where Sunny was spotted arriving on the scooter carrying a black bag. Upon checking the bag, police found illicit liquor quarters.

Further interrogation revealed that the liquor was loaded from a nearby house. During a search of the premises, police found two individuals filling illicit liquor bottles into bags. A total of 38 additional cartons were recovered.

The two men were identified as Riti alias Ritik and Ajit, who were working for Sunny.

A case under FIR No. 373/25, dated November 16, under Sections 33/38/58(D) of the Delhi Excise Act, was registered at BHD Nagar Police Station.

During interrogation, the accused admitted that they were supplying illegal liquor from Haryana to Delhi for quick financial gain.

Further investigation is underway.

