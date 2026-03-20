Delhi Police bust interstate illicit liquor racket; seize big consignment in Dwarka

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) In a major crackdown on the interstate trade of illicit liquor, the Special Staff of Dwarka District Police on Friday busted an organised network and arrested a key accused, seizing a large consignment along with a vehicle used for transportation.

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As part of the ongoing campaign “Nashe Par Lagaam, Desh Ko Salaam!!”, the Dwarka District Police have intensified their efforts to curb the menace of drugs and illicit liquor in the national capital. The initiative, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kushal Pal Singh, focuses on eliminating illegal activities and encouraging a healthier and safer environment for the public, particularly the youth.

In line with this drive, a dedicated team of the Special Staff achieved a significant breakthrough by apprehending one interstate supplier, identified as Puskar Kumar (22), son of Gopal Ram and a native of Nainital, Uttarakhand. He was currently residing in Mitraun village in Delhi.

According to police officials, the accused was arrested with a substantial cache of illicit liquor comprising 40 cartons, equivalent to 2,000 quarters, along with a white Hyundai i-20 car bearing registration number DL-12-CE-XXXX, which was being used to transport the illegal consignment.

The operation was carried out on the intervening night of March 12, following a tip-off regarding illegal transportation of liquor near Odisha Sadan on the road leading to ITBP School in Sector 16B, Dwarka. Acting on the information, a raiding team was constituted under the leadership of Inspector Kamlesh Kumar, in charge of the Special Staff, and under the supervision of the ACP (Operations).

The team, comprising Sub Inspector Dinesh Kumar, Head Constables Jagdish and Pardeep, and Constables Jai Bhagwan and Manjeet, laid a trap at the identified location. At around 1.50 a.m., the informer pointed out the suspected vehicle. When signalled to stop, the driver attempted to flee, but the police team managed to intercept the car after a brief chase.

Upon inspection, the accused was found driving the vehicle. A thorough search led to the recovery of 40 cartons of ‘Santra’ brand country liquor, clearly marked “For Sale in Haryana Only”, indicating illegal diversion and transportation.

Following the seizure, the accused, along with the recovered liquor and vehicle, was taken into custody. A case (FIR No. 79/26) has been registered under Sections 33, 38, and 58(D) of the Delhi Excise Act at Dwarka North Police Station.

During interrogation, Puskar Kumar admitted his involvement in the illegal trade, stating that he was lured by the prospect of quick money to sustain a better lifestyle. He revealed that he was acting on the instructions of two individuals, identified as Himanshu and Sonu alias Khota, residents of Dichaun Kalan.

Police further stated that the accused, who is unmarried and educated up to Class 10, previously worked at a petrol pump in Mitraun village, where he came into contact with his associates and eventually got involved in the illicit liquor business. He also has prior involvement in a case under the Arms Act.

Officials confirmed that further investigation is underway to identify the intended recipients of the consignment and trace the source of the liquor. Efforts are also being made to dismantle the larger network behind the illegal trade.

--IANS

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