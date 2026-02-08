Delhi Police bust high-profile cyber fraud module with international links, 3 arrested

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has busted a high-profile cyber fraud module with international linkages and arrested three accused involved in an organised cyber-financial racket.

The breakthrough was achieved by the Northern Range-1 (NR-1) team during its ongoing 'Cy-Hawk' operations, officials said on Sunday.

According to an official press release issued by the Crime Branch, an E-FIR No. 53/2025 (60001651/2025) dated December 17, 2025, was registered under Sections 308/318(4)/319/340 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station Crime Branch, Delhi. The case was filed on a complaint of Ranjan (56), a resident of Uttam Nagar, who alleged that he was cheated of approximately Rs 42.5 lakh in a stock market-related cyber fraud.

During the investigation, police found that the amount had been transferred into 36 different bank accounts. Of this, Rs 3,74,065 was credited on September 3, 2025, from the complainant’s Kotak Mahindra Bank account to a UCO Bank account at R.K. Puram, which was withdrawn the same day using a cheque. The beneficiary account was found to be in the name of Sabbir Ahmed, a resident of Munirka Village in south-west Delhi.

A special team was formed under the supervision of Inspector Ajay Kumar Sharma and the overall command of ACP Ashok Sharma. Sabbir Ahmed was arrested on January 21, 2026. During interrogation, he revealed that he had opened 9-10 bank accounts in different banks and handed over the bank kits to Md. Sarfaraz (31) and Md. Dilshad (21), residents of Batla House. He further disclosed that he used to receive a 2 per cent commission on the cheated amount.

In his instance, Sarfaraz and Dilshad were arrested on February 5. Police said their interrogation led to a major breakthrough, as both accused disclosed links with Chinese handlers. They admitted to being involved in selling USDT (cryptocurrency) to Chinese nationals, thereby establishing international cyber-financial linkages.

The accused also confessed to arranging dummy candidates and facilitating the opening of multiple bank accounts by coordinating with bank officials. The press release noted that after learning about Sabbir Ahmed’s arrest, they attempted to destroy evidence by breaking SIM cards and cheque books, though the mobile handset used in the crime was later recovered.

“All three accused were earlier arrested in FIR No. 45/25 dated September 25, 2025, under Sections 318(4)/319(2) BNS, PS Cyber West, confirming their habitual involvement in organised cyber fraud activities,” the release stated.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Kumar said the arrests and recovery of crucial evidence highlight the dedication and technical expertise of the NR-1 team.

Further investigation is underway to identify additional accused, handlers and the larger money-laundering network involved in the racket.

