Delhi Police bust family-run burglary racket, solve seven cases

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed to have solved seven cases of burglary and house theft with the arrest of three accused, a brother, his sister, and his wife who were allegedly involved in a series of daytime burglaries in South Delhi’s Mehrauli area.

Read More

According to the South District Police, the cases were cracked through extensive CCTV analysis and technical surveillance, leading to the recovery of significant stolen property.

The investigation began after an e-FIR (No. 80023033/26) was registered on March 16 at Police Station Mehrauli regarding a theft in a locked house. During the probe, police identified a pattern of similar burglaries reported over the past two to three months, suggesting the involvement of habitual offenders targeting locked premises during daytime hours.

A dedicated team comprising Sub Inspector Amit Kaushik, ASI Ravinder, Head Constable Rohtash, and Constable Vinod was formed under the supervision of SHO Mehrauli Ritesh and the overall guidance of the ACP Mehrauli. The team examined footage from around 80 to 100 CCTV cameras, which led to the identification of the main accused, Karamveer (30).

Acting on specific inputs, police apprehended Karamveer on March 18. Based on his interrogation, his sister Palak (25) and wife Radhika alias Radha (21) were also arrested. The trio was found to be operating as a coordinated family unit, with defined roles in executing burglaries and disposing of stolen property.

Police said Karamveer, a habitual offender, carried out the burglaries, while Palak helped in disposing of stolen jewellery in Uttar Pradesh. Radhika assisted in handling and managing the stolen items.

During the operation, police recovered jewellery sale receipts worth Rs 5.2 lakh, Rs one lakh frozen in a bank account, one laptop, two mobile phones, a silver anklet, a silver coin, electronic accessories, branded clothes, and personal documents.

Officials said the operation highlights the effective use of technology and timely police action in dismantling a burglary network.

In a separate case earlier on March 21, a 22-year-old chef working night shifts at a five-star hotel was arrested for an alleged burglary in southwest Delhi’s RK Puram. The accused, identified as Nilesh alias Nikesh, used a master key to open locks and stole cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.69 lakh. Police also recovered a master key and two scooters, one of which was allegedly stolen.

--IANS

jk/dpb