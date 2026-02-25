Delhi Police bust 'Digital arrest' racket operating from Jaipur, arrest three for duping elderly of Rs 16 lakh

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Delhi Police on Wednesday busted a digital arrest racket operating from Jaipur, Rajasthan, and arrested three on the charges of duping a senior citizen of Rs 16 lakh.

Read More

According to a statement issued by the South-West District, the operation was carried out by the staff of the Cyber Police Station, South-West District.

The accused have been identified as Rakesh Meena (25), Chotu Lal Meena (20), and Yogendra Gujjar (19). With their arrest, the police recovered Rs 1 lakh in cash, nine mobile phones, and 10 passbooks and chequebooks linked to mule bank accounts.

The case pertains to an e-FIR (No. 110/2025) registered on December 7, 2025, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Cyber Police Station, South-West District. The complaint was filed by a 75-year-old woman, who reported that she had received a WhatsApp call from a person impersonating a CBI Inspector. The caller implicated her son in a fabricated criminal case and placed her under a so-called 'digital arrest' for two days.

During this period, the victim was kept under continuous video surveillance and subjected to psychological intimidation.

Acting under fear and coercion, she transferred Rs 16 lakh into bank accounts provided by the fraudsters.

Considering the gravity of the offence, a special team comprising Sub-Inspector Chetan Rana, Head Constable Manender, and Head Constable Vijaypal was constituted under the supervision of Inspector Pravesh Kaushik, SHO of PS Cyber, South-West District.

The overall supervision was carried out by ACP (Operations) Vijay Kumar of South-West District.

The team adopted a multi-pronged strategy, focusing on technical surveillance, digital footprint analysis, SIM card tracking, social media monitoring, and examination of the money trail. During the investigation, it was revealed that a syndicate operating from Jaipur was procuring mule bank accounts from Kotputli, Rajasthan, to park the cheated money.

Detailed financial analysis led to the identification of one agent, Yogendra Gujjar, operating from Kotputli. A raid was conducted in Kotputli, and Gujjar was apprehended.

During interrogation, he disclosed that he arranged mule bank accounts from uneducated locals and supplied them to co-accused Chotu Lal Meena. The accounts were then forwarded to the alleged mastermind, Rakesh Meena, who was operating from Jaipur.

The account details were shared through Instagram and other online platforms. The accounts were initially tested to ensure operability before being used to receive the funds.

Based on technical evidence and disclosures, another raid was conducted in Sanganer, Jaipur. Rakesh Meena and Chotu Lal Meena were traced and arrested from a rented accommodation in Pratap Nagar, Sanganer.

During the raid, police recovered Rs 1 lakh in cash, nine mobile phones allegedly used in the commission of the offence, and 10 passbooks and chequebooks linked to various mule accounts.

Further investigation revealed that the accused were supplying multiple mule accounts to fraudsters operating from Cambodia and coordinating with agents across Rajasthan to arrange such accounts. These accounts were allegedly used in digital arrest scams, investment frauds, and other cyber crimes targeting Indian citizens.

Police said the mastermind, Rakesh Meena, procured mule accounts through his associates and shared the details with international fraudsters via Telegram and other online platforms. The cheated amount was credited into mule accounts, withdrawn through ATMs or cheques, and subsequently layered into other accounts as directed by the international handlers to conceal the money trail.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

--IANS

jk/svn