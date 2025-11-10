Delhi Police ASI in CBI net for taking Rs 2.4 lakh bribe from house owner (Lead)

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) A Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was arrested by the CBI while accepting a bribe of Rs 2.4 lakh from an East Delhi resident in a matter related to verification of his property’s documents, an official said on Monday.

ASI Patil Kumar was posted at Police Station Jyoti Nagar when he demanded the bribe, the official said in a statement.

The CBI registered the case against the policeman on Sunday after the property owner, Sanjay Kumar Sharma, lodged a formal complaint.

Sharma was involved in a case at Karkardooma court that required the verification of documents of his house, B-302, Meet Nagar, Main Wazirabad Road, which was given to him by his father through a will.

He said the court had directed ASI Patil Kumar to file a report after verification of the property’s documents.

Sharma said the ASI called him to the police station last week and demanded a bribe of Rs 15 lakh for filing a favourable report in the court.

The accused threatened that he would submit an adverse report against the complainant if the bribe was not paid, said the complaint filed on November 8.

After the complainant convinced the ASI to reduce the bribe amount, the CBI laid a trap on Sunday and caught Patil Kumar red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 2.40 lakh from the complainant as part payment.

The case against the policeman was filed after the CBI verified Sharma’s allegations.

A CBI official’s verification report said, “The allegations mentioned in the complaint were verified in the presence of independent witness Roshan Kumar, Inspector, Food Supply officer, Circle-02, Burari, New Delhi.”

“The Verification has, prima facie, revealed a demand for a bribe of Rs 15 lakhs on the part of ASI Patil Kumar, PS Jyoti Nagar, from Sanjay Kumar Sharma on the pretext of favouring the complainant in a court case related to his property,” said the report.

While recommending registration of an FIR against the ASI, a CBI official said, “The above-mentioned facts and circumstances, prima facie, constitute commission of criminal offence under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 (as amended in 2018) on the part of the suspect ASI Patil Kumar, PS Jyoti Nagar. Accordingly, it is recommended that a regular case… may be registered against ASI Patil Kumar, PS Jyoti Nagar.”

Superintendent of Police, CBI, I.B. Pendhari accepted the recommendation and approved the registration of FIR number RC0032025A0061against ASI Patil Kumar.

