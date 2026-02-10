Delhi Police ASI held by CBI for accepting Rs 15,000 bribe

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a complainant in connection with a case involving the latter’s brother, officials said on Tuesday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Om Prakash, posted as an ASI at Paschim Vihar police station in west Delhi.

The CBI registered a case on February 7, after receiving a complaint alleging that the police officer had demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 for extending favours to the complainant’s brother in securing bail.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly threatened to falsely implicate the complainant’s brother in additional criminal cases if the demanded bribe was not paid. Acting on the information, the CBI verified the allegations and laid a trap on February 7.

During the operation, the CBI team caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting Rs 15,000 as part of the illegal gratification from the complainant. The arrest was made in the Rajouri Garden area, officials said, adding that the operation was conducted as part of a carefully planned sting.

Following the arrest, the accused was taken into custody and is expected to be produced before a competent court. The CBI said further investigation is underway to examine all aspects of the case, including whether any other officials were involved or had knowledge of the alleged bribery.

In the wake of the arrest, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer District, ordered the Station House Officer (SHO) of Paschim Vihar East, Radhey Shyam, to report to the police lines, officials added. The move is seen as part of departmental action to ensure transparency and accountability within the police force.

The incident has once again brought focus on corruption-related complaints within law enforcement agencies. Officials said strict action would be taken in accordance with the law against those found guilty.

