Delhi Police arrests two members of notorious ‘Thak-Thak Gang’, accused involved in multiple cases of robbery, snatching

New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested two notorious members of the infamous Thak-Thak Gang on Friday, who were allegedly involved in more than 15 cases of robbery, snatching, theft, cheating and offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

According to a statement issued by the South-West District Police, a team from R.K. Puram Police Station apprehended the accused identified as Sanju alias Sanju Madrasi (26) and Gaurav alias Rinku (26), both residents of Madangir under Ambedkar Nagar police station limits. Police recovered a stolen bag containing an HP laptop with accessories, PAN card, Aadhaar card, debit and credit cards, and other valuables belonging to the complainant. A TVS NTorq scooter allegedly used in the crime was also seized.

The case came to light on November 21, when the complainant was travelling from her office in Okhla to Dwarka. While she was driving on Ring Road near Hyatt Hotel, two men on a scooter signalled to her suggesting an issue with her vehicle. She stopped near Sector-12 bus stand and stepped out to check the car. At that moment, one of the accused swiftly opened the vehicle door, picked up her bag and fled with his associate.

Based on her complaint, an FIR (No. 80110636) under Section 303 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at R.K. Puram Police Station, and an investigation was launched.

Considering the gravity of the incident, a team led by Inspector Ravinder Kumar Tyagi (SHO, R.K. Puram) was formed. The team included SI Satyender Gulia, Head Constables Sampat Ram, Kuldeep, Ram Phool, Inderpal, and Constables Sandeep and Sudesh, under the close supervision of ACP Babbar Bhan (Vasant Vihar Sub-Division).

After analysing the modus operandi and deploying local Intelligence sources, police arrested Gaurav alias Rinku on November 23, followed by Sanju alias Madrasi on November 24. The stolen items and the vehicle used in the crime were recovered during the course of interrogation.

Police stated that the gang uses a diversion technique by signaling drivers about fake faults — such as a punctured tyre— to distract them. Once the driver steps out, the accused swiftly steal valuables from inside the vehicle and escape.

Investigations revealed that Sanju, originally from Tamil Nadu but raised in Delhi, is married and studied up to Class 8. He reportedly turned to crime in 2018 due to substance abuse and has 12 previous cases registered against him. During 2018, he came in contact with local criminals and began consuming liquor and drugs. To support his bad habits, he started committing crimes.

Gaurav, married and educated up to Class 10, also entered the crime world in 2018 under similar circumstances. To support his bad habits, he started committing crimes. He is previously involved in 3 criminal cases of snatching and under the NDPS Act registered at PS Ambedkar Nagar, Delhi.

Police officials confirmed that further investigation is ongoing.

