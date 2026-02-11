Delhi Police arrest two snatchers in Dhaula Kuan case; recover stolen phones, scooty

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested two snatchers from East Mehram Nagar and recovered two mobile phones, including one snatched and one stolen handset, along with a scooty used in the commission of the crime.

The arrests were made by the staff of PP Subroto Park under Police Station Delhi Cantt in the South-West District. The accused have been identified as Rinku Khan alias Kotal (24) and Ajay alias Banty (24), both residents of East Mehram Nagar, Delhi.

According to the South-West District Police, the staff of PP Subroto Park carried out a swift operation and apprehended the accused in connection with a mobile phone snatching incident reported near the Dhaula Kuan Metro Station.

Police said a PCR call was received at PS Delhi Cantt on February 9, at around 10:45 p.m. regarding the snatching of a mobile phone. A police team reached the spot and found the victim, Tarooshra Singh (20), a resident of Lucknow.

The victim told police that he is pursuing engineering and was heading to Lucknow after taking a week’s leave from his campus. He was supposed to catch a bus from Dhaula Kuan. At around 10:40 p.m., while he was standing outside the Dhaula Kuan Metro Station waiting for the bus, two boys arrived on a scooty and snatched his mobile phone before fleeing from the spot.

Based on the complaint, a case vide FIR No. 157/26 under Sections 304(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at PS Delhi Cantt and an investigation was initiated.

During the investigation, one of the snatchers, identified as Rinku Khan alias Kotal, was apprehended by the team of PP Subroto Park. The snatched mobile phone was recovered from his possession. Police also recovered the scooty used in the incident from the spot.

Police said the scooty was found to be registered in the name of Rinku Khan’s father.

Following sustained investigation and scrutiny of CCTV camera footage from the area, the second accused was identified as Ajay alias Banty, also a resident of East Mehram Nagar. He was subsequently arrested in the case.

During further interrogation of both accused, police claimed to have worked out another case of mobile theft and recovered an additional stolen mobile phone.

Police also shared the criminal background of both accused. Rinku Khan is allegedly involved in eight previous criminal cases related to theft, robbery and offences under the Arms Act registered at various police stations in Delhi. Ajay alias Banty is allegedly involved in six previous criminal cases of theft and robbery.

The recoveries made from the accused include one snatched mobile phone, one stolen mobile phone, and the scooty used in the commission of the crime.

Police said two cases have been worked out so far: FIR No. 157/26 under Sections 304(2) and 3(5) BNS, and E-FIR No. 80110078/24 under Section 303(2) BNS, both registered at PS Delhi Cantt, Delhi.

Further investigation is underway.

--IANS

jk/rad