Delhi Police arrest thief wanted in snatching mobile phone of BSF man

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Delhi Police on Friday arrested a thief wanted in a mobile phone snatching case after sustained technical surveillance and intensive field efforts by the Jama Masjid Police Station team of the Central District. The original Aadhaar card of the complainant was also recovered during the operation.

According to a statement released by the Central District Police, the incident occurred on September 16, when a case of mobile snatching was reported at Jama Masjid Police Station. The complainant, a BSF personnel who had come to Delhi for onward posting, visited the Jama Masjid area. At around 6 pm, while walking near the Service Road at Kabutar Market, he was intercepted by two unknown individuals—one obstructed his path while the other snatched his Vivo V-40E mobile phone, which contained one ATM card.

The complainant immediately raised an alarm by shouting “Chor-Chor,” prompting ASI Neeraj Tyagi and Constable Sumit, who were patrolling the area, to rush to the spot. They managed to apprehend one of the accused, and the snatched mobile phone was recovered from his possession.

Based on the complainant’s statement and the circumstances of the incident, a case was registered under FIR No. 455/2025 U/s 304(2)/317(2)/3(5) BNS at PS Jama Masjid. The investigation focused on tracking down the absconding co-accused.

A dedicated team comprising Head Constable (HC) Narender, HC Vipin, HC Kuldeep, and Ct. Sumit, led by the SHO of PS Jama Masjid and supervised by the ACP of Daryaganj, was formed to locate the missing accused, identified as Sarfaraz alias Chotu.

Using continuous technical surveillance, data analysis, and confidential intelligence, the police traced the movements of the suspect. On November 20, 2025, acting on a credible tip-off, the team apprehended 22-year-old Sarfaraz alias Chotu from JJ Colony, Bawana.

Upon searching him, the police recovered the clothes he had worn during the incident and the original Aadhaar card of the complainant.

During sustained interrogation, Sarfaraz confessed to his involvement in the snatching and identified his associate as Khurshid alias Bona. He revealed that on September 16, the duo had gone to the Jama Masjid area and, after spotting the complainant using his mobile phone in Meena Bazaar, decided to target him. As planned, Khurshid snatched the mobile phone containing the ATM and Aadhaar cards. Sarfaraz retained the cards while Khurshid took the mobile phone. When the complainant raised an alarm, Sarfaraz fled. He later broke the ATM card and discarded it.

The accused further disclosed that he works as a labourer and had become addicted to smack due to negative influences. To sustain his addiction, he and Khurshid began committing thefts and snatchings.

Further investigation is underway to identify additional associates and uncover other criminal activities linked to the accused.

--IANS

jk/dpb