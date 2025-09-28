Delhi Police arrest six members of Kala Jathedi gang

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) In a major crackdown on an illegal arms network, Delhi Police have arrested six members of the Kala Jathedi gang, officials said.

The police have recovered six pistols and 13 live cartridges from their possession.

The accused were identified as Sahdev alias Dev, Sahil, Rohit, Satyanarayan, Raj Rahul and Ravinder, the police said.

During interrogation, Sahdev revealed that he used to bring illegal weapons from Aligarh and supply them to the gang members on demand.

At the instance of Sahdev, other gang members were arrested, Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Harsh Indora said in a statement.

Detailing the sequence of the arrest, DCP Indora said the police got a tip-off that the accused Rohit and his aides were going to Delhi via Uttar Pradesh.

The police intercepted the car on the Noida-Delhi border and arrested the accused.

This is the second major operation against the illegal arms suppliers in the area.

On Thursday, the Delhi Police busted an extortion network with the arrest of three active members of the Kala Jathedi gang in the national capital's Janakpuri area.

The police had recovered two country-made pistols and two live cartridges from the possession of the accused.

Besides, two scooties and other material were also seized.

Two of the arrested were found to have recent criminal records and were released on bail in similar cases shortly before this operation.

The arrested accused was identified as 37-year-old Gurpreet Singh alias Amit Chandok, resident of Nihal Vihar.

Chandok was previously involved in over 18 cases of snatching, robbery, attempt to murder and extortion, the police said.

Second accused Gurpreet alias Manni, 30, living in Nihal Vihar, was previously involved in over four cases of extortion and attempt to murder.

The third accused was Gurjeet Singh, 35, a resident of Virender Nagar, the police added.

--IANS

svn/dpb