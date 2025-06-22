Delhi Police arrest six drug peddlers, including four women

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) In a significant blow to the drug network operating in the South-West District of the national capital, Delhi Police have arrested six alleged drug peddlers, including two men and four women, and seized 32.44 grams of heroin (smack) from their possession.

The arrests were made during two separate operations conducted by the staff of Police Station Sagarpur.

According to a press release issued Sunday by the South-West District Police, the operations were part of an ongoing special drive against narcotics under the supervision of ACP Delhi Cantt, Anil Sharma, and led by Inspector Narender Singh.

The accused have been identified as Vishal Kirad (25), Manju (59), Pallavi (35), Divya (25), Rohit (35), and Kajal (27). All are residents of various localities in Delhi.

The first operation occurred on the night of June 14-15, when Head Constable Bajrang and Woman Constable Sunita, while on foot patrol near the DDA ground opposite JBM School in Kailashpuri, Sagarpur, noticed suspicious activity. Two individuals, later identified as Rohit and Kajal, were apprehended trying to conceal white polythene packets.

A search revealed 11.63 grams of smack (6.31 grams from Rohit and 5.32 grams from Kajal). Both were arrested, and a case under FIR No. 226/25, Section 21 of the NDPS Act was registered.

In another operation on June 17, a police team led by HC Rati Ram intercepted four individuals, Vishal, Manju, Pallavi, and Divya, in Gali No. 3 near the railway line in East Sagarpur. Following a brief chase, the suspects were caught and found in possession of 20.81 grams of smack. A second FIR, No. 231/25 under Sections 21/61/85 of the NDPS Act, was filed, and the accused were sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West District) Amit Goel confirmed the arrests and the seizure. “The vigilance and swift operation depict the commitment of the motivated staff of PS Sagarpur working relentlessly towards making the society free from the evil of drugs,” the press release stated. “Further investigation regarding the source and supply chain of illicit smack/heroine is in progress,” it added.

The arrested individuals include repeat offenders. Manju has 10 previous cases under the Delhi Excise Act, while Rohit is already involved in a prior NDPS case. Police believe Rohit and Kajal, both belonging to the Saansi community, were driven by the lure of easy money and had been targeting local youth with psychotropic substances.

--IANS

rs/dpb