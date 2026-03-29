Delhi Police arrest Rohit Godara gang shooter, recover loaded pistol from hideout

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) The Delhi Police has arrested a shooter linked to the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar-Virender Charan gang and recovered a loaded semi-automatic pistol from his hideout in the national capital, officials said.

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The accused has been identified as Deepak alias Dilawar. Police said one loaded semi-automatic pistol was seized on his instance from his hideout located in Sainik Vihar, Delhi.

A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered at the Special Cell police station in this connection.

According to officials, the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar-Virender Charan gang has been involved in multiple extortion calls in recent months across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab and other states, raising concerns among law enforcement agencies.

In one such case in December 2025, gangster Virender Charan allegedly demanded Rs 10 crore from a Delhi-based jeweller.

Following this, a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act was registered at the Amar Colony police station in Delhi.

Subsequently, the investigation was transferred to the Special Cell’s NDR unit. During the probe, five accused -- identified as Rohit, Rahul, Laxman, Mohit alias Cherry and Pankaj Rajput -- were arrested. Officials said Pankaj Rajput is a notorious gangster wanted in more than 20 criminal cases in Punjab.

During the interrogation of Pankaj Rajput and based on inputs from human intelligence sources, investigators developed a crucial lead.

It emerged that in 2025, Virender Charan had also demanded Rs 5 crore from Manish Bakshi, owner of Bakshi Travel Company, located in Nakodar city of Punjab. A case was registered at Nakodar City police station in this regard, officials added.

To exert pressure on the victim, Virender Charan allegedly instructed three of his local associates to open fire at the office of Bakshi Travel on January 13, 2026.

During further analysis, one of the shooters involved in the firing was identified as 26-year-old Deepak Kumar, a resident of Unnao in Uttar Pradesh. Police said that after carrying out the attack, Deepak had gone underground to evade arrest.

Officials stated that teams were formed, and informants were activated, following which two police teams were sent to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to gather intelligence on the absconding accused. Based on sustained efforts, the accused was eventually tracked and apprehended from the Sainik Vihar area on March 23.

Upon his arrest, a loaded pistol along with five live cartridges were recovered from his hideout at his instance. A fresh case under the Arms Act has been registered against him at the Special Cell police station, they added.

During interrogation, Deepak disclosed that the illegal weapon had been provided to him by Pankaj Rajput, who also introduced him to gangster Virender Charan through an encrypted chat platform.

He further revealed that he had received direct instructions from Virender Charan to carry out the firing at Bakshi Travel’s office in Nakodar.

The accused also told investigators that he was in the process of establishing a base in Delhi on the directions of Virender Charan, indicating the gang’s plans to expand its operations in the capital.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

--IANS

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