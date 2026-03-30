Delhi Police arrest Mysuru man for sending over 1,000 hoax threat messages across India

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) The Delhi Police have arrested a 47-year-old man from Mysuru, Karnataka, for allegedly sending more than 1,000 hoax threat messages targeting key institutions, including courts, government offices, and educational establishments across the country.

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The accused, identified as Srinivas Louis, was apprehended on Thursday from his rented accommodation in Mysuru during a joint operation by Delhi Police and local police teams.

According to officials, several prominent institutions, including the Delhi High Court, Delhi Assembly, and multiple schools and government offices, had received bomb threats over the past few weeks, triggering widespread security alerts and precautionary evacuations.

Police said that all the threats were later found to be hoaxes. Authorities are continuing their investigation to ascertain the motive behind the repeated threats and to determine whether the accused acted alone.

Officials noted that hoax threat calls and messages have become increasingly common, with various organisations, including schools and courts, frequently receiving such warnings that disrupt normal functioning and strain security resources.

Earlier, on March 2, at least three banks and six schools in the national capital received bomb threat emails, prompting authorities to deploy multiple security teams and conduct extensive checks, according to the Delhi Fire Services.

On February 9, several schools across Delhi received bomb threats. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) reported that the first call was received at 8.33 a.m., after which fire tenders and bomb disposal squads were rushed to the locations.

Such incidents are not limited to Delhi.

On March 17, St Xavier's College in Mahim, Mumbai, received a bomb threat. However, nothing suspicious was found, and police believe it was a hoax. Investigations are ongoing.

In December last year, the Bombay High Court and other courts in Mumbai, including those in Bandra, Andheri, and Esplanade, also received bomb threats, leading to evacuations and deployment of bomb detection units.

--IANS

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