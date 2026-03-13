Delhi Police arrest habitual offender with 15 criminal cases, stolen scooty and illegal knife recovered

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Delhi Police on Friday arrested a criminal involved in about 15 criminal cases and recovered a stolen scooty, a mobile phone and an illegal knife from his possession, officials said.

According to the West District Police, the accused has been identified as Sagar alias Nepali (29), son of Gokul and a resident of Naraina Village, Delhi.

Police said the arrest was made as part of a special drive to curb incidents of motor vehicle theft and street crime in the area.

On March 11, constable Manish was patrolling near Shaheed Major Rajeev Lal Marg in front of Khatu Shyam Stadium in Delhi. During the patrol, he noticed a person riding a grey Honda Activa scooty coming from the Jail Road side towards Ghantaghar Hari Nagar. On spotting the police official, the rider allegedly tried to turn back and flee from the spot. Finding his behaviour suspicious, Constable Manish chased the individual and managed to apprehend him.

During preliminary questioning, the accused revealed his identity as Sagar alias Nepali. A search of the accused led to the recovery of an illegal buttondar knife from the left pocket of his jeans and a mobile phone from the right pocket of his pants.

The scooty bearing registration number DL-xxx-7531 (Honda Activa, grey colour) was checked on the ZIPNET database and was found to be stolen in a motor vehicle theft case registered at Subhash Place Police Station in Delhi.

The recovered mobile phone, a black Realme handset, was also verified and found to be stolen in a mobile theft case registered at Hari Nagar Police Station.

Upon receiving the information, Head Constable Sombir reached the spot and necessary legal formalities were completed. Subsequently, a case under Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act was registered at Police Station Hari Nagar.

During sustained interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was on his way to the junk market in Mayapuri to sell the stolen scooty and the mobile phone.

The operation was carried out by a team comprising SI Anup Rana, In-charge of PP Hari Nagar, HC Sombir and Ct. Manish, led by Inspector Ashu Girotra, SHO Hari Nagar, under the supervision of ACP Rajouri Garden Niraj Tokas.

Police said the arrest has helped solve three cases, including an Arms Act case at PS Hari Nagar, a motor vehicle theft case at Subhash Place Police Station and a mobile theft case at Hari Nagar Police Station.

