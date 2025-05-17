Delhi: Parvesh Verma promises early launch of Master Plan 2041; convinces farmers to end protest

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Delhi Master Plan 2041 will be implemented very soon bringing a new wave of development, including in 48 villages, Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma said on Saturday.

Convincing a group of villagers in Daulatpur to end their sit-in, Verma stated that the long-awaited Master Plan 2041 is in its final stages and will be implemented very soon.

Under this ambitious plan, around 48 villages in Delhi will be urbanised boosting infrastructural growth in these areas and providing access to essential urban amenities such as paved roads, proper drainage systems, reliable water supply, street lighting, schools, and healthcare.

In a major relief to thousands of rural families, the Minister also announced that the first registry of properties falling under the Lal Dora category – signifying the habitation zone in villages - will be completely free of cost.

Verma said this move is expected to resolve long-pending property disputes and enable people to obtain legal ownership documents without financial burden.

“It will also help strengthen land rights and bring transparency to rural property records,” he said.

The PWD Minister visited Daulatpur village, where farmers were on a sit-in to press for their demands including de-sealing of properties and early introduction of the land pooling policy.

He listened to their concerns and assured them of the government’s commitment to addressing their issues. His intervention and positive assurances led to the peaceful conclusion of the protest.

Speaking to the media, Verma said: “Our goal is not just to create policies, but to implement them on the ground with full transparency and accountability. Master Plan 2041 will change the face of Delhi's villages and provide the rural population with facilities on par with urban areas.”

He directed all departments to ensure that every step of the plan’s implementation is carried out in a time-bound and people-centric manner.

