Delhi: Over 1,232 Sattvic delicacies offered to deities on Annakut festival at Swaminarayan Akshardham Mandir

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Continuing India’s timeless festival traditions, the celebrations of Annakut and Govardhan Puja were held with joy and fervour at Swaminarayan Akshardham Mandir on Wednesday. Thousands of devotees and visitors gathered at the temple premises with deep devotion and faith to be part of this divine occasion.

From the early morning hours, large crowds of devotees thronged the temple. Thousands came for Annakut Darshan, where 1,232 sattvic vegetarian dishes were artistically arranged and offered before the deities. In preparation for this grand offering, hundreds of dedicated volunteers worked tirelessly day and night, exemplifying selfless devotion, love, and service.

Inspired by Mahant Swami Maharaj, the festivals of Diwali and Annakut were celebrated with devotion and harmony at over 1,800 BAPS Swaminarayan mandirs and centres around the world, in the same spirit as other major Hindu festivals.

At 10:00 a.m., the celebrations at Akshardham Mandir commenced with Govardhan Mahapuja, in which senior swamis of the organisation and thousands of devotees participated. A special replica of Govardhan Parvat was created in the temple courtyard, where the swamis performed the traditional Vedic Mahapuja and the divine arti of the deities. The chanting of Vedic hymns and devotional music filled the air with spirituality and divine joy.

Blessing everyone on this auspicious occasion, Mahant Swami Maharaj said, “May everyone attain happiness in body, mind, and wealth. In this New Year, let all imbibe the virtues of others and stay away from criticism and faults.”

Celebrated on the first day of the bright fortnight (Shukla Pratipada) after Diwali, the festival offers devotees an opportunity to express their gratitude toward God. In many Indian states, this day is also considered the beginning of the New Year.

According to ancient scriptures, around 5,000 years ago during the Dwapar Yuga, when torrential rains were caused by Indra Dev’s wrath, Lord Krishna lifted the mighty Govardhan Hill on his little finger to protect the people of Gokul. After seven days, when the storm ended, Shri Krishna instructed all to worship Govardhan and celebrate the Annakut festival— a tradition that continues till today.

The Annakut Darshan remained open to the public until late in the evening. The festival beautifully reflected the spirit of “Tera Tujhko Arpan,” symbolising the belief that everything we possess is by God’s grace, and true joy lies in offering it back to Him.

