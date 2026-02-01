Delhi: Nitin Nabin offers prayers at Guru Ravidas Temple

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) On the occasion of the 649th birth anniversary of Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas, BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Sunday offered prayers at Guru Ravidas Vishramdham Temple in Karol Bagh, along with Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, a party leader said.

Nabin and Sachdeva also participated in a prayer organised by local women.

The BJP National President also wrote a message and greetings for the Sant Shri Ravidas community in the temple’s visitors’ book.

Extending greetings to all citizens of the country, Nabin said that on the sacred birth anniversary of Sant Shiromani Ravida, he was fortunate to offer his floral tributes at his feet.

He said that in the Indian saintly tradition, Guru Ravidas is a flag-bearer of devotion, equality, and human values.

Through his thoughts and teachings, Guru Ravidas opposed caste discrimination, social hierarchy, and injustice, and conveyed the message of love, compassion, and brotherhood.

The lamp of social harmony and goodwill that he lit will continue to illuminate the path of the nation forever.

The temple management committee and Delhi BJP leaders welcomed and felicitated Nitin Nabin and presented him with a small memorial statue of Sant Shri Ravi Dass.

On this occasion, other leaders who accompanied Nabin and Sachdeva included National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam, MP Bansuri Swaraj, BJP SC Morcha President Lalsingh Arya, BJP National Media co-Incharge Sanjay Mayukh, Delhi Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh, former Minister Rajkumar Anand, Delhi BJP Media Head Praveen Shankar Kapoor, Karol Bagh District President Virendra Babbar, former MP Anita Arya, and BJP leaders Vinay Rawat, Ravindra Gupta, Vikram Mittal, Parikshat Bagri and Mohan Lal Gihara.

Earlier on January 20, Nabin offered prayers at several religious sites ahead of formally taking charge as the new National President of the party.

Nabin visited the Jhandewalan Temple in the morning and offered his prayers. He also offered prayers at the Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place and the Prachin Bhagwan Valmiki Mandir at Mandir Marg, Near Gol Market.

