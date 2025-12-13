Delhi: Nine held, fraud worth Rs 5.24 crore uncovered

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police has busted a well-organised transnational cybercrime syndicate by arresting nine accused allegedly involved in large-scale online fraud and money laundering operations, an official revealed on Saturday.

The arrests followed specific intelligence received on November 26, indicating that a cyber-fraud gang was operating from a hotel in Dwarka, New Delhi, using multiple bank accounts to channel illicit funds.

Acting swiftly, an IFSO team conducted a raid and apprehended four suspects from the hotel.

They were identified as Sultan Salim Shaikh, Sayed Ahmad Choudhary, Satish Kumar, and Tushar Maliya.

During questioning, the accused revealed that they were providing bank accounts for cyber-fraud on the instructions of other syndicate members and frequently changed locations to evade law enforcement.

Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of five more accused—Shivam, Sunil, Parbhu Dayal, Tarun Sharma, and Suresh Kumar Kumawat—from Delhi, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan.

Police said a key bank account opened by Sultan Salim Shaikh with Axis Bank had been used exclusively for fraudulent transactions.

The account, opened with an initial deposit of Rs 25,421, recorded 10,423 transactions between November 21 and November 26, involving a total amount of Rs 5.24 crore.

Shaikh allegedly opened the account at the behest of another accused in return for a 25 per cent commission and was also provided a new mobile phone for coordination.

"The enquiry prima facie established that the accused were members of an organised cyber-fraud syndicate and that the said bank account was being used exclusively for fraudulent purposes," the Delhi Police said in a press note.

Investigators said the syndicate operated through a structured network of account holders, middlemen, and end-users.

Bank accounts were procured and sold to cyber-fraud operators for commission, while proceeds were laundered through hawala channels and cryptocurrency transactions, particularly USDT.

A search of the accused premises led to the recovery of 12 mobile phones containing incriminating chats, along with cheque books, debit cards, bank documents, and a notice issued by Bengaluru Police.

A case has been registered under Sections 112 and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Special Cell police station. Police said further raids and digital forensic analysis are underway to identify hawala operators and masterminds, including those based abroad.

“IFSO Unit of Delhi Police remains committed to combating cybercrime, ensuring victim protection, and taking swift and decisive action against cyber-fraudsters," said DCP (IFSO) Vinit Kumar.

--IANS

sas/uk