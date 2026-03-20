Delhi: NDMC waives off road restoration charges to speed up laying of cooking gas pipes

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Joining efforts to ease cooking gas supplies in the wake of the Iran conflict, the NDMC announced on Friday the waiver of road restoration charges applicable for laying of IGL pipelines for PNG connections for a period of three months, an official said.

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In view of the prevailing circumstances and in the larger public interest, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has issued a circular to facilitate the speedy expansion of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections within its civic area by Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL).

The decision aims to ensure expeditious execution of pipeline works so that residents and establishments can receive PNG connections without unnecessary delay, said an official statement.

As per the directions issued by NDMC, the Road Restoration charges applicable for laying of IGL pipelines for PNG connections have been waived for a period of three months from the date of issuance of the circular.

This step has been taken to accelerate the pace of infrastructure development and to promote the use of cleaner and more convenient fuel among consumers.

The NDMC directed that permission for road cutting related to IGL pipeline laying shall be granted within 24 hours of receiving a complete request, along with instructions to commence work immediately. The move is intended to remove procedural delays and ensure smooth coordination between departments.

IGL has been instructed to undertake the work on a priority basis by deploying adequate manpower and resources, and to ensure that all excavated portions are properly backfilled and secured without delay to avoid inconvenience to the public, said the statement

The concerned Road Divisions of NDMC have also been directed to carry out restoration of affected road stretches on priority and within a fixed timeframe, so that disruption to traffic and inconvenience to the general public is minimised.

All officers and officials concerned have been instructed to ensure strict compliance of these directions with immediate effect. The circular has been issued with the prior approval of the Competent Authority, NDMC.

The initiative reflects NDMC’s commitment towards citizen-centric governance, improved urban infrastructure, and promotion of clean energy solutions in the national capital, said the statement.

--IANS

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