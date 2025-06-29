Delhi: NDMC to organise 2-day Mango Festival on July 5-6

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) Aiming to promote tourism and cultural activities, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is gearing up to organise a two-day Mango Festival on July 5 and 6 in Chanakyapuri, an official said on Sunday.

The Festival, which promises to offer an opportunity to visitors to sample and purchase a wide array of mango varieties, will be held at the Palika Services Officers' Institute (PSOI), Vinay Marg, Chanakyapuri, next weekend from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

The Mango Festival is part of NDMC’s continuing efforts to promote cultural and seasonal festivities that bring communities together and celebrate India’s rich agricultural diversity, said the official.

At the unique platform for cultural exchange and culinary enjoyment, visitors will also get an opportunity to purchase value-added mango-based products such as juices, pickles, pulps, and desserts.

The Mango Festival is expected to attract a high-profile gathering, including senior bureaucrats, dignitaries, members, and their families, with the general public from Delhi and the NCR area, said an official statement.

It said the NDMC has invited mango growers, producers, cooperatives, and vendors to participate in the event by submitting their Expression of Interest (EOI) via email by July 1.

Selected participants will be offered dedicated stalls and basic amenities free of charge to display, sell, and promote their mangoes and related products to an upscale and discerning audience.

For participation details and coordination, interested parties may contact the Manager, PSOI, said an official.

Palika Services Officers Institute (PSOI), operating under NDMC’s administrative control and registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, is a distinguished social and recreational club catering to over 1,000 senior serving and retired officers from NDMC, the Central and State Governments, and All India Services.

With its elegant ambience, fine dining facilities, and cultural programmes, PSOI remains a sought-after venue for community engagement.

The NDMC’s proposed Mango Festival comes close to the three-day 34th Mango Festival organised by Delhi Tourism that concluded at Thyagaraj Stadium on Sunday.

With more than 400 varieties of mango on display and daily competitions and magic shows, this year’s Festival held at the Stadium struck a chord with mango lovers who also got a glimpse of a real mango orchard, displaying plants with fruits hanging from branches.

--IANS

rch/uk