Delhi: NDMC takes up 61 public grievances at Suvidha Camp

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) As many as 61 grievances were formally received and taken up for redressal by various departments at a Suvidha Camp held by the New Delhi Municipal Council at the NDMC Convention Centre on Saturday, an official said.

Read More

The camp provided a single-window platform for facilitation, information dissemination, and expeditious redressal of public grievances for residents and service users of the NDMC area in central Delhi.

The issues reported by camp visitors were related to departments of Personnel, Civil Engineering, Horticulture, Public Health, Enforcement, Commercial, Tax and Estate.

In addition, hundreds of residents and service users visited the camp to seek guidance and information on a wide spectrum of NDMC civic services, said an official statement.

A defining feature of the camp was the direct, face-to-face interaction between citizens and departmental officials, fostering transparency, clarity, and swift decision-making.

Grievances were examined in detail across the table, enabling on-the-spot resolution wherever feasible. Matters requiring policy-level intervention were clearly explained to the complainants, along with the expected timelines for redressal, ensuring informed and realistic expectations, said the statement.

To ensure effective and accountable grievance handling, over 100 officers and officials from more than 30 NDMC departments were deployed at the camp. Dedicated departmental help desks were closely supervised by their respective Heads of Departments, underscoring NDMC’s resolve to deliver timely and responsible civic services.

Complementing such on-ground initiatives, NDMC has further strengthened its digital outreach through the launch of the “Jan Suvidha Portal”, a contactless grievance redressal platform available on the NDMC website, said the statement.

The portal enables citizens to lodge complaints, track their status in real time, and provide feedback on the redressal mechanism, significantly enhancing accessibility and transparency, it said.

NDMC has also expanded grievance redressal through social media platforms, including X, Facebook, and Instagram. Complaints received via these channels are continuously monitored by the Heads of Departments and addressed expeditiously, ensuring round-the-clock civic responsiveness, it said.

--IANS

rch/uk