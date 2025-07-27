Delhi: NDMC mulls revamp of 250 kiosks into smart outlets

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided to revamp and modernise all existing kiosks in its jurisdiction, the civic agency’s Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal said on Sunday.

He said the initiative is a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission Viksit Bharat @2047 and Viksit Delhi.

Chahal said that most of the kiosks in the NDMC area are over 50 years old, and their redevelopment is essential to bring uniformity, symmetry, and enhanced aesthetic appeal to the urban landscape of New Delhi.

"In the first phase, NDMC will redevelop 50 kiosks, and in subsequent phases, around 200-250 kiosks will be redesigned into aesthetically appealing, smart city – compatible structures," he added.

Chahal said that the Architecture Department of NDMC is currently preparing the modern design for these kiosks. "Once the design is finalised, we will initiate the procedures for execution," he said.

Emphasising the broader vision, Chahal said, “The Government of India’s Viksit Bharat @2047 roadmap, envisioned by the Prime Minister, inspires us to reimagine and upgrade all public spaces — be it kiosks, footpaths, roads, parks, or gardens.”

The NDMC’s initiative is not just about beautification but also about creating a modern, standardised, and citizen-friendly urban environment that reflects the capital city's identity, he said.

Earlier, the civic agency’s architecture department shared its plans to redevelop its properties in commercial areas like Khan Market, Super Bazar and Yashwant Place under public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The NDMC is looking to appoint a consultant to explore the possibilities of optimising revenue generation from these key commercial areas.

The multi-storey Super Bazar building in the outer circle of Connaught Place is of particular interest to the NDMC as it recently regained its possession after a protracted legal battle. The building was used for operating a co-operative store from 1966 to 2002.

Over the decades, several proposals for using the vacant six-storey building have been discussed in government circles. Some proposals talked but converting the property into a multi-storey night bazaar or using it as a permanent location for street vendors operating across the NDMC area.

