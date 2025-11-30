Delhi-NCR struggles with pollution as AQI slips into ‘poor’ category

New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) Delhi woke up to a hazy and polluted Sunday, with the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 270 at 6 a.m., placing the national capital firmly in the ‘poor’ category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

While this marks a slight improvement from the ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ conditions witnessed over the past several days, the air remains unsafe for prolonged outdoor exposure.

Officials noted that improved surface wind movement on Saturday evening helped disperse some of the accumulated pollutants, bringing down the overall AQI. However, the marginal relief did little to change the ground reality for many neighbourhoods, where air quality continued to hover close to the ‘very poor’ threshold.

Several pockets of the city recorded significantly higher pollution levels than the citywide average. Shadipur emerged as the most polluted spot of the morning with an AQI of 336, followed by RK Puram at 308, both falling under the ‘very poor’ category. These readings indicate a high likelihood of respiratory discomfort even among healthy individuals.

Other known hotspots such as Burari (283), Bawana (295), Sirifort (295), Wazirpur (282), Chandni Chowk (281), Anand Vihar (281), Narela (279), Punjabi Bagh (266) and JLN Stadium (269) continued to remain in the ‘poor’ band, reflecting widespread pollution across the capital.

A few areas fared comparatively better. Mandir Marg, with an AQI of 157, stood out as the only location in the ‘moderate’ category. Meanwhile, Aya Nagar (225), IGI Airport (227), NSIT Dwarka (228), Lodhi Road (251), Alipur (247), Najafgarh (242) and North Campus (240) remained in the ‘poor’ range.

In the NCR, Gurugram reported an AQI of 233 and Noida 267, both categorised as ‘poor’. Faridabad registered 178, placing it in the ‘moderate’ segment, while Ghaziabad reported a ‘poor’ AQI of 262.

According to India’s national AQI scale, levels between 201 and 300 are considered ‘poor’, causing likely breathing discomfort, especially with prolonged exertion.

Residents stepping out reported persistent haze, eye irritation and breathlessness despite the marginal dip in pollution levels compared with last week’s toxic highs.

With winter settling in and pollution levels expected to fluctuate, health experts continue to urge citizens to limit outdoor activity during early mornings and late evenings, when particulate matter tends to remain trapped closer to the ground.

--IANS

rs/dpb