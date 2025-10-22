Delhi-NCR cities choke as air quality plummets to ‘very poor’, 2 days after Diwali

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Two days after Diwali, the air in Delhi and its neighbouring cities turned dangerously toxic, with the national capital recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 353, placing it firmly in the ‘Very Poor’ category.

According to the latest Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) bulletin issued at 4 p.m. on Wednesday (October 22), Delhi’s air was laden with PM2.5 particles — the most harmful pollutant for human lungs.

The situation was even more alarming in satellite towns.

Dharuhera (379), Rohtak (349), Noida (330), Bhiwani (331), Narnaul (332), and Ghaziabad (321) reported severe pollution, making the National Capital Region (NCR) one of the most polluted zones in the country.

Greater Noida (308), Ambala (312), and Yamuna Nagar (320) followed closely behind.

Experts attribute the sudden deterioration to rampant firecracker use on Diwali night, coupled with stagnant weather conditions and increased vehicular emissions.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has called for the immediate implementation of GRAP Stage-III measures, including a ban on construction, waste burning, and closure of polluting industries.

Among other polluted zones, Amritsar (238), Ludhiana (278), Jaipur (247), and Kanpur (253) also saw AQI levels in the ‘poor’ category, indicating widespread post-festive pollution across northern India.

The cleanest air was reported in Shillong (11), Puducherry (19), Madurai (25), and Coimbatore (33) — all in the ‘Good’ category.

Health experts warned that prolonged exposure to current levels could cause respiratory illness even among healthy individuals.

PM2.5 levels are dangerously high — it’s like smoking several cigarettes a day, warned several medical experts.

With winter approaching and stubble burning yet to peak, environmentalists fear the worst is yet to come.

If this trend continues, Delhi-NCR could enter the ‘severe’ category within days, warned health experts.

